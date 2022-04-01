April 1, 2022
Nikki Fried announces new hires, promotions on gubernatorial campaign team
Fried
Marissa Tully was promoted to deputy campaign manager and finance director.

Democrat Nikki Fried has announced several new hires and promotions within her gubernatorial campaign.

“This campaign is about building connections across Florida, about the people of Florida. The depth and breadth of the experience of these leaders is proof of our commitment to building those connections,” said Fried, now Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.

“These leaders are a critical part of our campaign, and key to keeping the momentum of our campaign going. Join me in welcoming them to the fight.”

Changes include promoting Marissa Tully to deputy campaign manager and finance director. Abi Yisrael, meanwhile, will now serve as director of voter engagement and outreach.

Tully has previously worked as finance director for former congressional candidate Adam Hattersley and as Central Florida finance director for former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson in his last Senate campaign. She also worked as deputy regional finance director for U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s presidential campaign.

Yisrael previously worked as deputy regional director for the Florida Democratic Party in 2018. She also worked last year as a regional director for Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff’s successful U.S. Senate race during the runoff, and was later promoted to statewide deputy get-out-the-vote director for the Democratic Party of Georgia. The University of North Florida graduate has worked on other congressional campaigns and worked as a presidential campaign field organizer in 2016.

Meanwhile, the campaign hired Adrienne Bogen as deputy campaign manager of strategic voter engagement. Malcolm Robbs will serve as voter engagement and outreach coordinator.

Bogen worked as a field organizer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman’s 2017 re-election campaign, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor’s 2019 mayoral run, helping achieve victory in the latter two efforts. In 2018, she served as organizing director for Philip Levine’s gubernatorial campaign. When he didn’t win the nomination, Bogen went to work for Nelson and Democratic Governor nominee Andrew Gillum. She also helped organize for President Joe Biden’s Primary campaign during the Iowa caucuses.

Robbs worked as a legislative aide to former state Sen. Perry Thurston and later as deputy campaign director for Thurston’s congressional campaign. He was also an Urban Leaders Foundation Policy Fellow for Washington Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie.

“We welcome Adrienne and Malcolm to the Nikki Fried for Governor Campaign, and congratulate Marissa and Abi,” said Matthew Van Name, senior advisor and strategic manager. “I know Marissa, Adrienne, Abi and Malcolm share our determination to deliver results for Floridians on day one.”

The hires come as part of a major campaign “reset” announced last month.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

