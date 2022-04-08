Ashley Moody says legality of busing immigrants to Delaware depends on ‘how its framed’

Attorney General Ashley Moody addressed plans by Gov. Ron DeSantis to transfer immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally to Delaware, saying that the legality of such a move depends on how it is framed.

“There are ways, there are legal ways that we could make that happen. It’s going to be all on how it’s framed,” Moody said. “And certainly I’m going to work closely with Gov. DeSantis to make sure we’re able to do that.”

Moody made the comments during an interview on Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show. Benson asked her specifically about whether the proposal was legal Friday afternoon.

“I think the key and the difference between trying to arrange or provide and acquire transportation domestically from one state to another and … allowing us to detain someone here that needs to be detained, that shall be detained under federal law, is that we have to have the federal government do what’s required of them,” Moody said.

“They’re the ones that can deport. States can’t deport,” Moody added.

Moody told Benson that the movement of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally was something she and DeSantis had been “talking about for a very long time.”

“I think the point that Texas and Florida are trying to make is: Why don’t you have your resources depleted? Why don’t you deal with the crime resulting from this in your own state?” Moody asked.

“You know, not everyone coming across the border is going to commit a crime, but we know that it has happened. You can look at the statistics. That is why it is required that the federal government detain and deport those who are here illegally committing crimes,” Moody said, adding that “many, many, many will reoffend.”

On Thursday, Gov. DeSantis reiterated his promise to send immigrants “dumped” in Florida to Delaware, a threat he has been making since late 2021. The new budget will include $8 million for that purpose next fiscal year.

However, Texas will ultimately be the first state to transfer immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, with a host of charter buses headed to Washington to discharge a group of recent border crossers. At least 900 buses have been committed to the effort.