April 13, 2022
Lenny Curry for Congress? He’s thinking about it.

Peter SchorschApril 13, 20225min1

image001
Were he to run for a yet-to-drawn seat, Curry would be an instant frontrunner.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry’s next stop may be Washington, according to those in the second-term Republican’s inner circle.

“Lenny Curry is definitely interested in running for Congress,” according to a source especially familiar with the Mayor’s thinking.

Several other political observers and operatives in Northeast Florida confirmed that Curry is considering running for the still-to-be-drawn district covering the Jacksonville area, with the only potential roadblocks being how life as a Congressman would affect his family and business.

“No one is telling him, ‘No, don’t run,’” one source said.

And who would? If Curry launches were to launch a congressional campaign, he would begin as the instant front-runner assuming the Governor gets his way — he will — and lawmakers approve a “race-neutral” seat in Northeast Florida.

The Legislature has already made clear that when they convene for a Special Session on redistricting next week, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office will be calling the shots. Given that he has already vetoed a map that would have maintained a Democratic-leaning district in the Jacksonville area, it’s a near certainty that the successor to Florida’s 5th Congressional District will be friendly to Republicans.

It’s unclear if DeSantis will submit a new map, but two that have already come out of his office (P 0079 and P 0094) divide Duval County into two Republican districts, one R +7 and the other R +13.

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford is expected to run for one of those, but the other would be Curry’s to lose if he gets in the race.

The Mayor’s political machine should not be underestimated. It has rebuffed “Bluval” believers twice, most recently helping Curry secure 58% of the vote in a re-election campaign that saw him face three challengers.

His fundraising operation has muscle, too.

As a former chairman of the Republican Party of Florida from 2011 to 2014, he can connect with donors far and wide. And he has stayed involved in Republican efforts in Florida and beyond, recently helming a fundraiser for Herschel Walker, the Georgia candidate for U.S. Senate endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

He also notably has supported the Governor in efforts to change how North Florida’s congressional districts are drawn. He filed a brief supporting DeSantis’ request for the Florida Supreme Court to weigh in early on whether Florida’s 5th Congressional District violates the U.S. Constitutions Equal Protection Clause.

To date, the Governor has rewarded those who had his back in this fight. And what better reward is there than a seat in Congress?

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

One comment

  • Jeremy H

    April 13, 2022 at 4:38 pm

    Bluval is only effective when there is a strong Black candidate at the top of the ballot that is able drive turnout on the North and Westside. Even then it’s a coin flip. The coin might have an elephant on both sides in this political environment.

    

