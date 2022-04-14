Former Donald Trump official Richard Grenell endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13

Former Donald Trump administration official Richard Grenell has announced his endorsement Republican candidate Anna Paulina Luna, who is running in Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Grenell is the former Acting Director of National Intelligence and Ambassador to Germany, and became the first openly gay person to serve in a Cabinet level position.

“Anna Paulina Luna is a true America First patriot and strong leader. I am proud to endorse her for Congress,” Grenell said in a statement. “As a veteran, her service and dedication to this country is an inspiration. We need Anna in Congress and President Trump knew that when he endorsed Anna. I hope you will support her too.”

Grenell’s endorsement follows one from former President Donald Trump, who announced his support of Luna in September 2021. Luna also previously garnered an endorsement from Trump in 2020, where she advanced to the General Election against incumbent U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who is vacating the seat to run for Governor.

The support likely gives Luna a boost among Pinellas County Republican voters. A recent poll of likely Republican Primary voters found approximately 35% favor Luna.

Democrats hope to keep the CD 13 seat blue while Republicans focus on flipping a key swing district as the party battles to reclaim a majority in the U.S. House.

Luna is one of five running to become the GOP nominee to face a Democrat in the November General Election.

Others in the Republican Primary include former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett, nonprofit founder Audrey Henson, GOP strategist Amanda Makki and business owner Christine Quinn.

The victor of the Republican Primary will face the winning candidate for the Democratic nomination, which includes state Reps. Ben Diamond and Michele Rayner, as well as former Barack Obama national security adviser Eric Lynn.