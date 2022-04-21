April 21, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis recommends Sen. Manny Díaz as Education Commissioner
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/08/22-Sen. Manny Diaz, Jr., R-Hialeah, urges the Senate to approve the “Don’t Say Gay” bill prior to the Senate passing the bill, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Gray RohrerApril 21, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami-Dade County leaders target solutions to skyrocketing housing costs

HeadlinesInfluence

State education officials release examples of ‘impermissible’ materials in math textbooks

HeadlinesTech

House passes bill ending Disney Plus carve-out, gavels out amid protests

FLAPOL030822CH059
'I am confident that he will serve our state well as the Commissioner of Education.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis will recommend Miami Republican state Sen. Manny Díaz to become the state’s next Education Commissioner, his office announced Thursday.

Díaz, the vice president for financial affairs at Doral College, a school affiliated with and paid by charter schools and charter school management companies, has long been an influential voice in the Legislature over education policy.

“Manny Díaz has done a great job in the Legislature on education issues ranging from teacher pay to parental rights and choice,” DeSantis said in a released statement. “I am confident that he will serve our state well as the Commissioner of Education.”

DeSantis’ move is technically only a recommendation to the State Board of Education, which must approve the next Commissioner. But since the board is appointed by DeSantis, it’s highly unlikely they’ll go against his recommendation.

If approved, Díaz will replace Richard Corcoran, a former Republican House Speaker who said last month he’d resign at the end of April. The Board of Education’s next meeting is scheduled for May 11, but it’s unclear if they’ll approve Díaz at that time. Corcoran currently earns $284,280 per year in the role.

Díaz has a master’s degree in education from Nova Southeastern University and was first elected to the House in 2012 before moving to the Senate in 2018. He has previously chaired education committees and led the push for legislation to expand voucher programs and loosen oversight of charter schools.

“It is an honor to be recommended by Gov. DeSantis to serve as the Education Commissioner,” Díaz said in a released statement. “For my entire career I have worked to improve the education system to serve Florida’s students, parents and teachers. I am excited to get to work continuing the mission of the Governor to make Florida the Education State.”

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse passes bill ending Disney Plus carve-out, gavels out amid protests

nextState education officials release examples of 'impermissible' materials in math textbooks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories