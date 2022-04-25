Rick Scott is done with Disney Plus, Disney World after ‘parental rights’ pushback

Sen. Rick Scott said Monday that he has no plans to go back to Disney World and that he’s canceled his subscription to the Disney+ streaming service in the wake of the company’s opposition to the state’s Parental Rights in Education law.

The Senator, during an appearance on the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” contended that he’s done giving his money to the house that Mickey Mouse built.

“I got rid of my Disney+. I’m not planning on going back to the park,” Scott told host Maria Bartiromo.

Scott hailed the “common sense” law, saying “our kindergarteners shouldn’t be taught about sex in school.”

“So why Disney wants to go and engage in some social issue, it doesn’t make any sense to me,” Scott said. “In a company that is reliant on a special tax status, it doesn’t make any sense.”

Since Disney’s opposition to the Parental Rights in Education bill emerged during the 2022 Legislative Session, Scott has had to recalibrate his previously friendly dynamic with the company.

Earlier this month, he characterized Disney as a “responsible corporate citizen” when he was Governor through 2018, but the dynamic has clearly changed since.

“I don’t understand why Disney would be doing what it’s doing. I’m a business guy. You would not go engage in social issues like this if you wanted to keep all your customers. But I said the same thing about Coke and Delta when they lied about the election security laws in Georgia. I just don’t get these companies, what they’re doing,” Scott said.

“Go do your job. Take care of your customers. Treat your employees with respect. Figure out how to be a better company,” Scott urged. “Don’t engage in all these social fights.”

Last week’s Special Session included legislation (SB 4C) to repeal the now-controversial Reedy Creek Improvement District, which grants Disney functional autonomy to govern itself, in the wake of the company pledging to work to repeal the Parental Rights in Education bill. The sunset is slated for June 2023, leaving the incoming Legislature the job of implementing its precise terms.

A second bill (SB 6C) removed a carve-out for Disney from a bill cracking down on Big Tech, which had passed in 2021.

The new Parental Rights in Education law limits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“Instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity” is banned for students in kindergarten through third grade, as is instruction for all students “in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”