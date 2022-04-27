Rick Scott sidesteps question about whether GOP wants Donald Trump back on Twitter

Many Republicans reveled at the Elon Musk Twitter takeover, eager to see former President Donald Trump back on the medium that fueled his political magic last decade, even as Trump says he won’t return.

Yet some Trump allies are quieter in advocating the President’s return to the world of 280-character constructions. Among them: U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

During a Bloomberg Television interview Wednesday afternoon, Scott, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, sidestepped a specific question about the former President’s return and how it would affect Republican Senate candidates.

“I think having a conversation with everybody. I think we ought to be, Republicans ought to be the party of ideas. We ought to fight over who’s got the best ideas. And so I think everybody should get on every social platform you can and talk about what you believe in,” Scott said, seemingly oblivious to the question being about Trump and not “everybody.”

“Let’s everybody get on every platform that we can, talk about all the things we believe in, and let’s have a fight over issues and ideas,” Scott added. “That’s what’s good for the American public.”

Scott was much more exercised in the immediate wake of the Twitter ban of Trump back in Jan. 2021.

“Twitter has now permanently banned President Trump’s account. Meanwhile they allow the Chinese to openly brag about genocide and the Ayatollah to talk about wiping Israel off the face of the map. How can they defend this? Their attacks on conservatives are shameful,” Scott contended, via his campaign account.

The Senator took a second bite at the apple with his second Twitter account representing his Senate office.

Scott, a former Governor of Florida who ran on a public safety platform in both campaigns, pushed back against Twitter’s decision to suspend Trump for “incitement of violence.” That was just days after he voted against the certification of election results from Pennsylvania, which accorded with a key goal of the Capitol rioters.

Scott has branded the Senate campaign arm around Trump, who is still a fundraising colossus overshadowing the rest of the Republican Party.

Early in his tenure as NRSC chair, Scott invented the Champion for Freedom Award for the former President. Trump soon enough took credit for the committee’s fundraising.

The functional symbiosis continued this year. Scott began his career as a podcaster with an interview of the former President. Trump’s Save America PAC in March highlighted a news article featuring Scott, who was under fire from Senate Leadership at the time.