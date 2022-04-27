April 27, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott sidesteps question about whether GOP wants Donald Trump back on Twitter
Trump scored an award from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

A.G. GancarskiApril 27, 20225min0

Related Articles

Headlines

Black farmers line up for medical marijuana license, but wait continues

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

HD 36 candidate Rich Santos helps move dogs away from fire

Headlines

Florida soccer coach leaving after complaints by players over comments about eating habits, bodies

Scott Trump NRSC
Scott gave a vague answer to a Bloomberg reporter's direct question about the former President.

Many Republicans reveled at the Elon Musk Twitter takeover, eager to see former President Donald Trump back on the medium that fueled his political magic last decade, even as Trump says he won’t return.

Yet some Trump allies are quieter in advocating the President’s return to the world of 280-character constructions. Among them: U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

During a Bloomberg Television interview Wednesday afternoon, Scott, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, sidestepped a specific question about the former President’s return and how it would affect Republican Senate candidates.

“I think having a conversation with everybody. I think we ought to be, Republicans ought to be the party of ideas. We ought to fight over who’s got the best ideas. And so I think everybody should get on every social platform you can and talk about what you believe in,” Scott said, seemingly oblivious to the question being about Trump and not “everybody.”

“Let’s everybody get on every platform that we can, talk about all the things we believe in, and let’s have a fight over issues and ideas,” Scott added. “That’s what’s good for the American public.”

Scott was much more exercised in the immediate wake of the Twitter ban of Trump back in Jan. 2021.

Twitter has now permanently banned President Trump’s account. Meanwhile they allow the Chinese to openly brag about genocide and the Ayatollah to talk about wiping Israel off the face of the map. How can they defend this? Their attacks on conservatives are shameful,” Scott contended, via his campaign account.

The Senator took a second bite at the apple with his second Twitter account representing his Senate office.

Scott, a former Governor of Florida who ran on a public safety platform in both campaigns, pushed back against Twitter’s decision to suspend Trump for “incitement of violence.” That was just days after he voted against the certification of election results from Pennsylvania, which accorded with a key goal of the Capitol rioters.

Scott has branded the Senate campaign arm around Trump, who is still a fundraising colossus overshadowing the rest of the Republican Party.

Early in his tenure as NRSC chair, Scott invented the Champion for Freedom Award for the former President. Trump soon enough took credit for the committee’s fundraising.

The functional symbiosis continued this year. Scott began his career as a podcaster with an interview of the former President. Trump’s Save America PAC in March highlighted a news article featuring Scott, who was under fire from Senate Leadership at the time.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLenny Curry calls on Jacksonville City Council to decide on Confederate monument

nextFlorida soccer coach leaving after complaints by players over comments about eating habits, bodies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Mac Stipanovich: Nikki Fried should take one for the team

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more