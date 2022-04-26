April 26, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lenny Curry calls on Jacksonville City Council to decide on confederate monument
Lenny Curry. Image via AG Gancarski

A.G. GancarskiApril 26, 20224min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

‘Deja vu’: Jacksonville City Council approves another school tax referendum

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Carlos Giménez adds $260K in Q1 through unions, GOP donors

HeadlinesOrlando

Orange County Commission greenlights Jerry Demings’ transportation tax

image001
"The people of Jax, that elected you, deserve to know where you stand."

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry was very clear in urging the Jacksonville City Council to actually make a decision regarding whether to move a controversial monument.

“The Jax City Council should take a yes or no vote on the removal of monuments that represent the oppression of people. The people of Jax, that elected you, deserve to know where you stand. They elected you to make decisions,” Curry tweeted Tuesday, as a series of speakers in favor of maintaining a confederate monument in Springfield Park spoke in favor of a referendum on the topic.

The referendum “City Removal of Historic Monuments and Markers On City-Owned Property” would pose one question: “Shall the City of Jacksonville remove historic monuments and markers, defined as fixed assets that are identifiable because of particular historic, national, local or symbolic significance, on City-owned property?”

The public hearing Tuesday night was a precursor to the referendum bill potentially moving into committees next week and to the full City Council thereafter.

Curry’s proposal to move the monument was rebuffed last year by City Council committees, before being withdrawn ahead of a likely no vote by the full Council. The Mayor’s Office said $1.3 million would be necessary for a safe removal of the ‘Monument to the Women of the Southland’, and Council members balked at the price tag.

City Councilman Matt Carlucci introduced a resolution last month compelling a new plan for monument removal by July 26, capping the cost for monument removal at $500,000, with “alternative funding” sought to cover inevitable cost overage. He said that filing was a “next step in moving Jacksonville forward.” That bill is stuck in committee.

Curry moved one monument out of what is now James Weldon Johnson park in 2020, and vowed the others would come down.

“I’ve heard people … I’ve evolved,” the Mayor said. “The others in the city will be removed as well.”

But the Council holds the power of the purse and has yet to be moved by his arguments on this issue.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMac Stipanovich: Taking one for the team

nextOrange County Commission greenlights Jerry Demings' transportation tax

One comment

  • Dr. Oz

    April 26, 2022 at 8:38 pm

    Lenny must have had a bit too much Botox this week to come up with this drivel.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Chip LaMarca to seek third term in House, not running for Congress

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more