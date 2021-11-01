Jacksonville City Council panel votes against money to move confederate monument

Monuments don’t move themselves, and the Jacksonville City Council is struggling to figure out if the price is worth it.

Progress has been slow on the removal of confederate statues in the wake of Mayor Lenny Curry‘s vow last year that they would come down. One monument came down last year, but a seven-figure price tag was the tip of the spear for concerned Council members in Tuesday’s Neighborhoods, Community Services, Public Health and Safety committee meeting.

The GOP-dominated panel downed the measure with a 4-1 vote. The bill still has two committees ahead, but the vote indicates there is something short of the necessary supermajority support on the City Council, with four no’s already and only two more necessary to kill the bill in the final vote.

The Mayor’s Office produced an estimate for the move, pushing the decision to the Council. $1.3 million would be necessary for a safe removal of the Tribute to the Women of the Confederacy, and a 2/3 vote of the full Council would be needed to release those funds, potentially as soon as next week.

Questions about consensus being achievable were not answered even before debate on the measure started.

Two of the three Democrats on the committee, Brenda Priestly Jackson and Ju’Coby Pittman, were excused absences. That left five committee members, four of them Republicans, to debate the matter.

Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes said the appropriation would formalize a policy decision from Curry in 2020 to remove “clearly divisive” monuments “from public space.”

The Tribute to the Women of the Confederacy is insured by the city for $808,000, and the removal is “more complex and requires more money” than the piece removed last year, which cost $8,000.

The $1.3 million appropriation, of course, would be for more than the appraised and insured value of the work itself. Hughes said that “complete destruction” of the monument would still cost “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Chair Aaron Bowman said he was a no, citing the artistic value of the work.

“This monument shows the harsh realities of war,” Bowman said.

Democrat Joyce Morgan was dismayed there was no real debate.

“I can see why nobody would want to speak on this issue,” Morgan said. “This is one of those difficult situations. It will get a rise from our community. It should get a rise from us on this dais.”

Morgan talked about the history of race in the country and the south, including neighborhoods like LaVilla, “wiped out” by policies that drove racial inequalities over the decades.

“We have to at some point do what’s right and I believe this is the right thing to do,” Morgan said.

The numbers weren’t with her. The vote was 4-1 against moving the money. But before the inevitable result, one Republican spoke against the bill.

“I’m concerned with removing history of any sort,” said Republican Al Ferraro, who is running for Mayor.

Two more committees are set to vote on the bill. Transportation, Energy & Utilities takes it up Monday afternoon, with Finance the final committee Tuesday. A down vote in a committee does not disqualify the measure from full Council consideration, though it’s definitely not a good sign.