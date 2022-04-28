Personnel note: AFP-FL picks Carrie Patrick for deputy state director

Americans for Prosperity-Florida announced Thursday that it has added longtime legislative policy and communications professional Carrie Patrick as its new deputy state director.

Patrick comes to AFP-FL with nearly two decades of experience in communications, policy, legislative, state executive government, and private industry.

“Filling the deputy state director position with a leader as experienced and dedicated as Carrie makes our organization even better equipped to continue advocating tirelessly for reforms that remove barriers to individual opportunity and success,” AFP-FL Director Skylar Zander said.

Patrick honed her policy and public affairs expertise working for Govs. Jeb Bush and Charlie Crist, where she helped influence legislative and budget decisions for Florida. She also worked on the 2002 Bush-Brogan gubernatorial campaign and 2004 presidential campaign for George W. Bush.

Patrick also has private sector experience, having held positions at CoreMessage and, most recently, The GTM Group. Drawing on her extensive experience, she founded her own firm, Care-Comm, working on behalf of clients to influence public opinion and policies.

“Carrie’s knowledge at both the federal and state levels, combined with her private sector experience, is exciting for AFP-FL. I’m looking forward to working closely with her and our organization to help drive long-term solutions, and work toward resolving Florida’s and our country’s challenges,” Zander said.

Patrick fills the position previously held by Starla Brown, who left AFP-FL earlier this year to take the top position at Americans for Prosperity-Mississippi.

Americans for Prosperity, founded in 2004, has chapters in 30 states and works to build grassroots support for conservative policies and causes.