April 28, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: AFP-FL picks Carrie Patrick for deputy state director

Drew WilsonApril 28, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSW Florida

U.S. Sugar partners with the Teen Aircraft Factory of Manasota to support STEM learning

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

‘A champion for Florida’s working families’: AFSCME Florida endorses Jason Pizzo

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

María Elvira Salazar posts best fundraising quarter this cycle for CD 27 defense

carrie patrick
'Carrie’s knowledge at both the federal and state levels, combined with her private sector experience, is exciting for AFP-FL.'

Americans for Prosperity-Florida announced Thursday that it has added longtime legislative policy and communications professional Carrie Patrick as its new deputy state director.

Patrick comes to AFP-FL with nearly two decades of experience in communications, policy, legislative, state executive government, and private industry.

“Filling the deputy state director position with a leader as experienced and dedicated as Carrie makes our organization even better equipped to continue advocating tirelessly for reforms that remove barriers to individual opportunity and success,” AFP-FL Director Skylar Zander said.

Patrick honed her policy and public affairs expertise working for Govs. Jeb Bush and Charlie Crist, where she helped influence legislative and budget decisions for Florida. She also worked on the 2002 Bush-Brogan gubernatorial campaign and 2004 presidential campaign for George W. Bush.

Patrick also has private sector experience, having held positions at CoreMessage and, most recently, The GTM Group. Drawing on her extensive experience, she founded her own firm, Care-Comm, working on behalf of clients to influence public opinion and policies.

Advertisement

“Carrie’s knowledge at both the federal and state levels, combined with her private sector experience, is exciting for AFP-FL. I’m looking forward to working closely with her and our organization to help drive long-term solutions, and work toward resolving Florida’s and our country’s challenges,” Zander said.

Patrick fills the position previously held by Starla Brown, who left AFP-FL earlier this year to take the top position at Americans for Prosperity-Mississippi.

Americans for Prosperity, founded in 2004, has chapters in 30 states and works to build grassroots support for conservative policies and causes.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous‘A champion for Florida’s working families’: AFSCME Florida endorses Jason Pizzo

nextU.S. Sugar partners with the Teen Aircraft Factory of Manasota to support STEM learning

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories