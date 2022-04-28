Rene Flowers nabs union endorsements for Pinellas County Commission re-election bid

Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers has announced a handful of union endorsements as she launches her re-election campaign for the 2022 cycle.

Flowers earned support from SEIU Florida and the West Central Florida Labor Council. SEIU Florida represents more than 80,000 retired and active members working in the health care, public and private sectors.

“It is with great pleasure that we extend to you the endorsement and support of the members of the Service Employees International Union of Florida to your campaign for Pinellas County Commission, District 7,” SEIU Executive Director Alyssa Cundari Roelans said in a statement.

“SEIU believes you share a common vision for Florida and the nation — one in which racial justice and the ability to join together in union is central to working families having economic security, rights and a legacy for the next generation.”

Delegates of AFL-CIO unanimously approved an early endorsement for Flowers to continue serving on the District 7 seat, said AFL-CIO president Shawn McDonnell and executive director Cheryl Schroeder in a joint statement.

“Over the years, it has been my pleasure to represent the hardworking men and women of SEIU. During COVID-19, SEIU members were and remain our best front-line defense against the unknown. I am eternally grateful for your support and look forward to the work ahead to make Pinellas a better place to live, work and play,” Flowers added.

“I have had a longstanding relationship with my union sisters and brothers. I remain forever encouraged by their advocacy to assure that employees are treated equally and paid fairly. I am thankful for your endorsement and support.”

After serving for only 15 months, Flowers is back on the campaign trail after a new law put the Commission’s single-member seats up for election in 2022 in response to redistricting. Although the Pinellas County Commission is set on challenging the new provision in court, Flowers has already filed and is prepared to run again. She is currently the only candidate in the race.

Flowers was first elected to the District 7 seat in 2020.