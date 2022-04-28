Rick Scott complains Joe Biden is ‘obsessed’ with his ‘Rescue America’ plan

A U.S. Senator from Florida warned Thursday that the President of the United States has become “obsessed” with his policy vision as a distraction from his own failures.

Sen. Rick Scott accused President Joe Biden of said “obsession” a few hours after Biden bashed Scott’s 11-point plan to “rescue America” in an email from his press office.

“Today, in response to a horrific GDP report showing 1.4% annualized decline, the President issued a desperate statement lying about my plan to rescue America and calling on Congress to pass legislation to bolster U.S. supply chains, lower the federal deficit and stop inflation,” Scott said.

“That’s rich coming from the man who is single handedly responsible for historically high inflation, wants to raise the federal debt to $45 TRILLION, has no plan to balance the budget and whose failed leadership is pushing our nation into an economic recession where the labor participation rate is shockingly low,” Scott added.

Whether the President is truly obsessed with the policy paper from the junior Senator from Florida seems to be a matter of interpretation. Biden did invoke the Scott plan as a cautionary tale in a longer statement.

“Congressional Republicans, led by Senator Scott, believe the way to fight these global challenges is by raising taxes on middle class families, including half of small business owners,” Biden asserted. That kicked off a retort from Scott, who leads the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

“Joe Biden is clearly obsessed with my plan to rescue America and very confused about his own agenda that is devastating American families. Unlike Joe Biden, I’m a proven tax cutter. I’ve cut more taxes than anyone in Washington and even the liberal Washington Post has corrected Biden’s lies about me,” Scott continued.

“Sadly, it’s no surprise after spending a year hiding in his basement before spending another year hiding in the White House and his Delaware vacation home, that Biden has lost his grip on reality.”

Scott has taken a dim view of President Biden’s stewardship thus far, calling for his removal under the 25th Amendment last year. Biden’s phrasing Thursday seemed designed to spotlight that Scott, at least in the eyes of Senate Republican leadership, went rogue when advancing his own personal agenda during a year he chairs the NRSC.

“Now let me tell you what will not be part of our agenda,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in March, savaging two key components of the plan. “We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people, and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years. That will not be part of a Republican Senate majority agenda.”

Scott soon enough said he had committed “heresy” in Washington, and predicted “careerist politicians” would continue to attack his plan, which suggests that all “able-bodied” people have “skin in the game” and pay income tax, and also proposes reviews of all government programs every five years to see if they should be sunset, including safety net programs McConnell referenced.