May 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Americans For Prosperity endorses Ron DeSantis’ re-election
Ron DeSantis.

Jacob OglesMay 2, 20223min2

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: Ron DeSantis missed the key point Trevor Noah made

2022

Operation Blackout launches five-figure ad buy to encourage voters of color to vote-by-mail

Headlines

Baptist Health in Pensacola releases details of new behavioral health unit

DeSantis 2
The conservative group wants a second term for the Governor.

Americans For Prosperity is endorsing Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election.

On Monday evening, the center-right group’s political arm, AFP Action, announced support for the Republican.

“Gov. DeSantis has been a champion for Floridians through difficult and challenging times, and he has succeeded with his economic freedom-oriented approach,” said AFP Action Senior Adviser Skylar Zander. “His support for policies — from reducing spending to expanding school choice — have caught the attention of people across the country who want to live in a state where the government respects and empowers its people.”

This comes as the first-term Governor continues to grow a national profile, most recently with a town hall event hosted by Fox News. That has fueled speculation DeSantis could be a strong contender for the Republican nomination for President in 2024.

Zander promised to direct a national network of support toward keeping DeSantis in office for a second term. “AFP Action volunteers across the state are ready to turn out to support his re-election,” he said.

In 2020, AFP Action dispatched more than 8.5 phone calls, 1.5 million door knocks, and 49 pieces of mail on their collective slate of candidates.

The group is a 527 organization, which can work directly to influence elections on behalf of candidates. While a federal organization, the group can advocate for state candidates.

AFP Actions seeks to elect candidates who “drive policy change and facilitate the building of broad policy coalitions that remove barriers to opportunity and help people improve their lives.”

A news release noted DeSantis’ fiscal record, including directing federal COVID-19 rescue dollars into state reserves, though notably much of that money was used to supplement the state budget as well.

During DeSantis’ first term, he signed several AFP priorities into law, including eliminating Florida’s certificate of need program on health care providers and vetoing more than $1 billion in spending in 2021 for local projects. He has also overseen massive expansions in school choice programs, a cornerstone of AFP’s agenda.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousProperty insurance and climate change and population growth, oh my: Florida hurricane seasons are getting worse

nextSusan Plasencia draws Paul Renner endorsement in HD 37 contest

2 comments

  • tom palmer

    May 2, 2022 at 7:06 pm

    shocker

    Reply

    • Ann

      May 2, 2022 at 7:55 pm

      Yep! 🥴

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Richard Corcoran joining Continental Strategy consulting firm

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more