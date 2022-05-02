Americans For Prosperity endorses Ron DeSantis’ re-election

Americans For Prosperity is endorsing Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election.

On Monday evening, the center-right group’s political arm, AFP Action, announced support for the Republican.

“Gov. DeSantis has been a champion for Floridians through difficult and challenging times, and he has succeeded with his economic freedom-oriented approach,” said AFP Action Senior Adviser Skylar Zander. “His support for policies — from reducing spending to expanding school choice — have caught the attention of people across the country who want to live in a state where the government respects and empowers its people.”

This comes as the first-term Governor continues to grow a national profile, most recently with a town hall event hosted by Fox News. That has fueled speculation DeSantis could be a strong contender for the Republican nomination for President in 2024.

Zander promised to direct a national network of support toward keeping DeSantis in office for a second term. “AFP Action volunteers across the state are ready to turn out to support his re-election,” he said.

In 2020, AFP Action dispatched more than 8.5 phone calls, 1.5 million door knocks, and 49 pieces of mail on their collective slate of candidates.

The group is a 527 organization, which can work directly to influence elections on behalf of candidates. While a federal organization, the group can advocate for state candidates.

AFP Actions seeks to elect candidates who “drive policy change and facilitate the building of broad policy coalitions that remove barriers to opportunity and help people improve their lives.”

A news release noted DeSantis’ fiscal record, including directing federal COVID-19 rescue dollars into state reserves, though notably much of that money was used to supplement the state budget as well.

During DeSantis’ first term, he signed several AFP priorities into law, including eliminating Florida’s certificate of need program on health care providers and vetoing more than $1 billion in spending in 2021 for local projects. He has also overseen massive expansions in school choice programs, a cornerstone of AFP’s agenda.