May 16, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jacksonville City Council panel pans confederate monument referendum
Republican Al Ferraro wants a monument referendum.

A.G. GancarskiMay 16, 20225min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘A proven leader’: María Elvira Salazar endorses Kevin Marino Cabrera for Miami-Dade Commission

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida gas prices just keep soaring, hit record average of $4.50

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Ron DeSantis officially endorses Paul Renner’s re-election to Florida House

Al Ferraro
'This is not a both sides argument.'

Legislation to compel a referendum on maintaining or removing historic monuments — including controversial confederate edifices — in Jacksonville continues to struggle in City Council committees.

The Neighborhoods, Community Services, Public Health and Safety Committee Tuesday turned down legislation (2022-265) from Republican Al Ferraro that would greenlight a citizen vote on whether all monuments should stay as they are. The 5-2 vote saw only Republicans Kevin Carrico and Randy White back the proposal.

The referendum “City Removal of Historic Monuments and Markers On City-Owned Property” would pose the question: “Shall the City of Jacksonville remove historic monuments and markers, defined as fixed assets that are identifiable because of particular historic, national, local or symbolic significance, on City-owned property?”

But the appetite for a full vote continues to be minimal in the St. James Building.

The committee had reported unfavorably on the bill two weeks prior. An amendment clarifying this wouldn’t be a charter amendment was advanced by Ferraro, who said “everybody” had been “reaching out to (him)” to get a referendum measure.

Ferraro noted this would be, with an amendment adopted in the committee, a nonbinding referendum on something Council “should have taken action on,” as he continued to describe the will of the “community” and stressed that the bill wasn’t about “Black or White.”

NCSPHS Chair Aaron Bowman is advancing a proposal to have outside help come in from the University of Virginia to get community input on the future of the statues. Ferraro said “the community doesn’t want” that input.

While the “community” might want a referendum, the committee felt otherwise. Democrat Joyce Morgan and Republican Ron Salem were two who said voters would assume the referendum was more than a “straw ballot.”

“Why would we do this to our citizens,” Morgan said, “and make them believe that this is going to happen and they can overrule Council and all that?”

Ferraro said people knew the referendum wouldn’t change anything, but that people were sick of the Council’s dithering.

Chairman Bowman angrily denounced the bill, saying he found the concept of a referendum on minority rights to be preposterous, setting into motion a round of denunciations of the proposal from Ferraro, a second-term City Councilman running for Mayor as a champion of social conservative causes.

“This is not a both-sides argument,” thundered Democrat Brenda Priestly Jackson.

Public comment on the proposition has predominated in recent Council meetings, compelling Mayor Lenny Curry to call for Council to make an actual decision on the future of monuments, specifically one in Springfield Park honoring confederate soldiers’ wives.

“The Jax City Council should take a yes-or-no vote on the removal of monuments that represent the oppression of people. The people of Jax, that elected you, deserve to know where you stand. They elected you to make decisions,” Curry tweeted recently as a series of speakers in favor of maintaining a Confederate monument in Springfield Park supported a referendum on the topic.

Curry’s proposal to move the monument was rebuffed last year by City Council committees, before being withdrawn ahead of a likely “no” vote by the full Council.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida gas prices just keep soaring, hit record average of $4.50

next‘A proven leader’: María Elvira Salazar endorses Kevin Marino Cabrera for Miami-Dade Commission

One comment

  • We know the Rino's

    May 16, 2022 at 11:32 am

    Well, we knew that Rinos Bowman and Salem would vote against it. Carrico and White will get our support in future elections. Now it goes to the rules committee. Will be interesting to see how the Republicans vote for it there. Their political future is on the line. Ron Salem will not get our support for reelection in 2023!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories