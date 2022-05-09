Sierra Club backs Caprice Edmond for Pinellas County School Board re-election bid

The Suncoast Sierra Club has announced its endorsement of Caprice Edmond in her re-election bid for Pinellas County School Board.

The environmental advocacy group endorsed Edmond in her 2020 run, when she was first elected to the District 7 School Board seat.

“We are very proud to be endorsing Caprice Edmond for a second time as she continues to unite a broad coalition of people and organizations in support of healthy learning environments within our schools and a healthy physical environment outside our schools,” said Dan Huber, Chair of the Suncoast Sierra Club’s Political Committee.

“Edmond is a leading voice for educational achievement, social equity and environmental quality on the Pinellas County School Board.”

Edmond won a Special Election for the seat, which opened after former Pinellas School Board member Rene Flowers stepped down to run for the Pinellas County Commission. This time, Edmond is vying for a full, four-year term.

“I am honored to earn Sierra Club’s endorsement again. Environmental conditions inside and outside of the school system impact education and our future. I look forward to continuing to advocate for more progress in addressing sustainability and environmental concerns,” Edmond said in a statement.

Edmond’s campaign has also been endorsed by two former School Board members, Terry Krassner and Linda Lerner, as well as former opponent Karl Nurse, who previously served on the St. Petersburg City Council. She has also been backed by former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman and former St. Pete Deputy Mayor Kanika Tomlin, who is now chief operating officer and vice president of strategy at Eckerd College.

Edmond, a local teacher, has so far raised $35,646 for her campaign — the most among all active School Board candidates.