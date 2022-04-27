Former opponent Karl Nurse backs Caprice Edmond re-election bid for Pinellas Co. School Board

Pinellas County School Board member Caprice Edmond has announced support from her former opponent Karl Nurse as she runs for re-election in 2022.

Nurse, who is a former St. Petersburg City Council member, lost to Edmond in 2020. She won a Special Election for the seat, which opened after Rene Flowers stepped down to run for the Pinellas County Commission. This time, Edmond is vying for a full, four-year term.

“Caprice stood up when children and staff were facing unsafe conditions during COVID. We should stand up for her now,” Nurse said in a statement.

Despite being a down-ballot race, the 2020 District 7 contest was one of the most controversial races in Pinellas County. Nurse, who led the race in fundraising and earned an endorsement from the Tampa Bay Times, drew criticism from local leaders for running in the county’s only reliable minority district.

A Black School Board member has held the seat for well over a decade, with Flowers occupying the seat since 2012, Lew Williams before her and Mary Brown before him. Brown was the first African American elected to the School Board, a milestone the Black community didn’t achieve until 2002.

Edmond’s campaign has also been endorsed by two former School Board members, Terry Krassner and Linda Lerner.

“I am proud to endorse Caprice. She is knowledgeable, caring and a strong advocate for our kids, district staff and community,” Lerner said. “Caprice is exactly who we need on the School Board representing us now.”

Edmond, a local teacher, has so far raised $35,646 for her campaign — the most among all active School Board candidates.

“I appreciate Karl’s support, and I will continue to represent the people of Pinellas County in advocating for children, families, and their access to an excellent education,” Edmond said in a statement. “I am grateful for the support of both Honorable Linda Lerner and Terry Krassner. As former School Board members they understand the importance of having experienced, committed educators on the School Board.”

Edmond has previously been endorsed by former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman and former Deputy Mayor Kanika Tomlin.

So far, Edmond faces one challenger — Maria Solanki — in the race for the District 7 seat. Solanki has so far raised $2,120 since entering the race in March.