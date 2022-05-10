May 10, 2022
LeAnna Cumber makes up ground on Daniel Davis in Jax mayoral fundraising race

A.G. GancarskiMay 10, 20225min0

LeAnna Cumber
It was a big fundraising month for two Republicans in the 2023 mayoral race.

April was another active month of Republican fundraising in the 2023 Jacksonville mayoral race, with the leading official candidate outraising the political committee of an undeclared candidate widely expected to run.

Between her campaign account and her JAX First political committee, City Council member LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber raised over $200,000 last month. All told, Cumber has raised more than $2.5 million between the two accounts.

Some of the most interesting donations are from anonymous committees, seeded by a well-known Republican with Northeast Florida ties.

The First Coast Sunlight political committee funneled $35,000 to the Cumber committee. First Coast Sunlight is largely funded by Conservatives for Principled Leadership, a political committee associated with Speaker-designate Paul Renner.

Florida Right Direction and Florida Influence, which pumped in $20,000 each, is also largely seeded with money from Renner political committees.

Despite still not being a filed candidate, Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis (who endorsed Renner for House in 2014) shepherded his Building a Better Economy to another credible fundraising haul in April, raising over $150,000 and approaching $4 million cash on hand after last month’s accounting.

Davis continues to draw from local donors, with all but $1,000 raised in April from donors in the Jacksonville area.

Cumber and the Davis political committee continue to command the lion’s share of fundraising in the race, with other candidates struggling to match.

Democrat Donna Deegan had a little less than $400,000 on hand at the end of March between her campaign account and her Donna for Duval political committee. April numbers were not available late Tuesday afternoon, with the filing deadline just hours away.

Republican Al Ferraro raised roughly $10,000 in April between his Keep It Real Jax political committee and his campaign account. Ferraro secured donations last month from confederate activist Seber Newsome and former Duval GOP Chair Karyn Morton. The Northside Republican has a little more than $200,000 on hand for his grassroots campaign.

Independent candidate Omega Allen raised nothing in April, and she has roughly $3,000 on hand. She has run before on shoestring budgets, however, finishing third place in a four-candidate field in 2019 with more than 10% of the vote.

New candidate Frankie Keasler Jr. christened his campaign account with a $250 personal loan, the only activity so far for the Republican. Independent candidate Darcy Richardson, meanwhile, holds $17.76 on hand.

Qualifying for the Jacksonville mayoral race runs from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2023. All qualified candidates will be on the ballot for the March election. If no candidate gets a majority in what Duval calls the First Election, the top two finishers advance to the General Election in May.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

