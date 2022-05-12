Florida Democrats post video reel of Marco Rubio’s restrictive abortion stance

Florida Democrats are highlighting Sen. Marco Rubio’s statements over the years opposing abortion rights — even for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest — representing a restrictive view on abortion that could soon become reality in some states.

On Thursday, the Florida Democratic Party, put out a release, “Marco Rubio’s extreme record of attacking Floridians’ freedom to make their own health care decisions.” And it comes with a video showing Rubio espousing views that polls show most Americans don’t hold.

The 45-second video up on the Florida Democratic Party’s Facebook and Twitter pages is a montage of moments from presidential debates and interviews over the years featuring Florida’s senior Senator talking about the need to overturn the landmark abortion rights ruling Roe v. Wade. It shows him discussing his view of when a fetus is entitled to the protection of U.S. laws, which would mean abortion is not allowed at any time during a pregnancy.

“Life begins at conception,” Rubio says at the video’s opening.

And to emphasize his view — which some polls show is even unpopular with Republicans — another part of the video shows him advocating that crime victims should be forced to carry their rapist’s baby.

“I believe that human life is valuable irrespective of the circumstances of its creation and deserve the protection of our law,” Rubio says in another clip.

A Florida Democratic Party spokesman said the ad is part of a five-figure buy that will be digital only. Less than 24 hours after it was put on Twitter, the video had racked up more than 8,000 views and was generating at least 40 new views. per minute Thursday morning.

Last week’s leaked revelation that a majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices were prepared to overturn the 49-year-old landmark law that made abortion legal up to 23 weeks of pregnancy jolted legislative races. Poll after poll shows that Americans, by and large, don’t want Roe v. Wade overturned. But, if the leaked opinion becomes reality, abortion could become illegal in almost all cases in at least 13 states.

The 15-week ban that Florida passed during the most recent Session would also be permissible.

Rubio is locked in a race with likely Democratic nominee U.S. Rep. Val Demings. Demings voted to enshrine protection for abortion rights into federal law.

Rubio’s spokeswoman could not be reached to comment on the Democrats’ campaign highlighting his views.