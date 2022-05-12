Sachs Media named one of the nation’s ‘Top Agencies of the Year’ by PR Daily

Sachs Media announced Thursday that it has been named one of the country’s top 10 agencies of the year for its size by PR Daily.

PR Daily, the public relations industry’s professional leadership group, presented Sachs Media with an award during a luncheon held at The Yale Club of New York City on May 10.

PR Daily is an online platform delivering news, advice, and opinions on the public relations, marketing, social media, and media industries. Its 2022 Top Agencies of the Year Awards recognize the PR agencies, campaigns and initiatives, agency leaders and teams.

PR Daily recognized Sachs Media for its growth and success over the past two years, despite pandemic headwinds.

“Sachs Media survived the pandemic without reducing staff, hours or benefits. In fact, it grew in 2021, adding staff and new clients and introducing new benefits, all while delivering results for clients while working remotely,” PR Daily said in a writeup on the awards.

It cited the agency’s successful campaigns in areas ranging from COVID-19 public education to racial justice. The firm also earned a shout-out for its emphasis on employee wellbeing in the early days of the pandemic.

“We’re thrilled that our exceptional Sachs Media team has been recognized for producing some of the most creative and innovative public relations and public affairs campaigns in the nation,” Sachs Media President Michelle Ubben said. “We put a tremendous amount of strategy and effort into telling impactful stories and breaking through the media noise for our clients, and this award is proof of our impact.”

Now in its 27th year, Sachs Media has grown into a communications powerhouse with a national presence. In addition to its Tallahassee HQ, Sachs Media has offices in Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

In addition to landing an award from PR Daily, Sachs Media was recognized as one of America’s Top 200 PR Agencies for 2021 by Forbes and made PRNews’ list of the Elite top 100 PR agencies nationally in 2020.