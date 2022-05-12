May 12, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Coronavirus War Room to fly banner in Tampa Thursday criticizing Gov. DeSantis’ pandemic response
Stock image via Adobe.

Kelly HayesMay 12, 20223min0
corona
More than 74,000 individuals have died from COVID-19 in Florida.

The Coronavirus War Room, a project from Protect Our Care, is set to fly banners Thursday over Tampa criticizing Gov. Ron DeSantis as the U.S. nears one million deaths due to COVID-19.

The plane banners will be flown above the Amelie Arena prior to the Tampa Bay Lightning playoff game Thursday night, at around 5:30 p.m. The goal of the banners is to remind Floridians of the lives lost from COVID-19 under DeSantis’ leadership, the organization said in a news release.

“As DeSantis is busy campaigning for re-election and what many think are his higher ambitions — the U.S. recently hit the awful milestone of over one million lives lost due to COVID-19,” the Coronavirus War Room wrote in the release.

As of Thursday, the coronavirus has killed more than 999,000 people in the U.S., according to The Associated Press. Worldwide, the virus has killed at least 6.2 million since it emerged in late 2019.

More than 74,000 individuals have died from COVID-19 in Florida.

DeSantis has been a critic of strict mitigation measures, staunchly opposing mask and vaccine mandates as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued.

The COVID-19 pandemic struck Florida in March 2020 as lawmakers were wrapping the final weeks of that year’s Legislative Session. In his State of the State delivered in February, DeSantis railed against strict pandemic response measures.

However, his response to the pandemic has been criticized by other lawmakers, who saw the Governor’s position as too lax during the pandemic’s peak.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRebecca Bays drops HD 23 campaign to run for Citrus County Commission instead

nextYoung Democrats back Dan Horton-Diaz in HD 120

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Ramon Alexander, expected House Dem Leader, drops re-election bid after harassment allegations

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more