Coronavirus War Room to fly banner in Tampa Thursday criticizing Gov. DeSantis’ pandemic response

The Coronavirus War Room, a project from Protect Our Care, is set to fly banners Thursday over Tampa criticizing Gov. Ron DeSantis as the U.S. nears one million deaths due to COVID-19.

The plane banners will be flown above the Amelie Arena prior to the Tampa Bay Lightning playoff game Thursday night, at around 5:30 p.m. The goal of the banners is to remind Floridians of the lives lost from COVID-19 under DeSantis’ leadership, the organization said in a news release.

“As DeSantis is busy campaigning for re-election and what many think are his higher ambitions — the U.S. recently hit the awful milestone of over one million lives lost due to COVID-19,” the Coronavirus War Room wrote in the release.

As of Thursday, the coronavirus has killed more than 999,000 people in the U.S., according to The Associated Press. Worldwide, the virus has killed at least 6.2 million since it emerged in late 2019.

More than 74,000 individuals have died from COVID-19 in Florida.

DeSantis has been a critic of strict mitigation measures, staunchly opposing mask and vaccine mandates as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued.

The COVID-19 pandemic struck Florida in March 2020 as lawmakers were wrapping the final weeks of that year’s Legislative Session. In his State of the State delivered in February, DeSantis railed against strict pandemic response measures.

However, his response to the pandemic has been criticized by other lawmakers, who saw the Governor’s position as too lax during the pandemic’s peak.