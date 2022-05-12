Young Democrats back Dan Horton-Diaz in HD 120

Two chapters of the Young Democrats of America have thrown their support behind Dan Horton-Diaz’s bid to represent House District 120.

Horton-Diaz’s campaign announced Wednesday that the Florida Young Democrats and Miami-Dade Young Democrats both voted unanimously to back him in the Democratic Primary this year.

“Dan embodies the energy and dedication that Young Democrats bring to the table as candidates, staff, and volunteers across our state,” Florida Young Democrats President George Thurlow said in a statement. “We need Dan in our state Legislature and we will help him get there in November.”

Kendrick Meeks Jr., Chair of the Miami-Dade Young Democrats, added his organization is “thoroughly impressed” with Horton-Diaz’s community service in South Dade and the Florida Keys.

“Our members are excited to support Dan in his campaign to flip this seat and we will be very engaged in this race,” he said.

Horton-Diaz boasts years of work in Democratic politics. He previously worked as a District Chief of Staff to former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, legislative aide to state Sen. Annette Taddeo and the Florida director of voting rights group All Voting is Local.

He first ran for HD 120, which encompasses all of Monroe County and the southernmost portion of Miami-Dade County, in 2016. That year, he won the Primary handily but lost in November to then-Republican Rep. Holly Raschein, who is now a Monroe County Commissioner.

Four years later, in 2020, Horton-Diaz ran for the Senate District 39 seat. He lost in the Primary to former Democratic Rep. Javier Fernández, who went on to lose to Republican Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez.

This year, Horton-Diaz faces fellow Democratic lawyer Adam Gentle in the Primary. He trailed Gentle in fundraising through April 30, having added about $63,000 to Gentle’s $82,000, according to their filings with the Division of Elections.

The winner of that contest will face the victor of a three-way Republican Primary between incumbent HD 120 Rep. Jim Mooney, GOP activist Rhonda Rebman Lopez and Robert Allen.

Horton-Diaz said he is grateful to receive endorsements from the two Young Democrats groups, which join a wave of nods from current and former Monroe and Miami-Dade elected officials, community leaders and the Communications Workers of America.

“Young Democrats are the future of our party, both locally and statewide,” he said. “I look forward to having their help in this race.”