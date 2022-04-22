Dan Horton-Diaz welcomes wave of South Miami-Dade County endorsements

Dan Horton-Diaz announced 13 new personal endorsements and the support of Miami-Dade County’s southernmost Democratic organization Friday in his bid to take the House District 120 seat this November.

The endorsers, who include elected officials, Democratic Party leaders and community leaders in Miami-Dade, join one of the largest communications and media unions in the nation in backing Horton-Diaz over the last month.

“These are people that I have worked with for years, and they have proven records of service in our community,” Horton-Diaz said in a statement. “I am humbled by their support.”

He received several nods from current members of the South Bay Community Council, including Chair Marjorie Murillo and members Enid Demps and Christina Farias.

Former member Johnny Farias, who is running in House District 118, also said he’s backing Horton-Diaz.

“Dan is reliable, responsible and a person of action,” he said. “For several years, I have seen Daniel at work in the state Legislature for Sen. Annette Taddeo and in Congress for former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, and he has always worked at 110%. This is the type of commitment we need in our state House of Representatives.”

Two members of the Redland Community Council, Vice Chair Kelli Ann Thomas and Steven Green, support Horton-Diaz as well.

“Dan will stand up for our district,” Green said. “He will do an excellent job representing our constituents and advocating for legislation that benefits all Floridians.”

Nancy Sittig, president of the Dedicated Democrats of Florida City/Homestead, cited Horton-Diaz’s experience as a lead staffer in Congress and his focus on the environment, health care and housing as reasons she supports him.

The organization itself also endorsed Horton-Diaz.

“Dan has a unique professional and personal understanding of both the economic and environmental needs of state House District 120,” Sittig said. “He will fight for clean water, affordable housing, and expanding coverage for Medicaid and we look forward to actively supporting him in this race.”

Former Democratic Environmental Caucus of Florida Vice President Dustin Thaler agreed.

“Dan is a friend of the environment and a forward-looking, dedicated public servant who wants to build a better future for his community,” he said.

Others endorsing Horton-Diaz included Leonarda Buike, former president of the Miami-Dade Democratic Hispanic Caucus; Jonathan Fried, former executive director of WeCount! of Homestead; Fred Frost, former president of the South Florida AFL-CIO and former legislative director of Communications Workers of America (CWA); Patricia Mellerson, former president of the Homestead Democrats; and Melba Peterson, a former candidate for Miami-Dade State Attorney.

On March 31, Horton-Diaz announced an endorsement from the CWA, including the backing of CWA Local 3122 and CWA Local 3177, which represent AT&T workers and Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority workers.

A Florida Bar-licensed lawyer, Horton-Diaz previously worked as District Chief of Staff for Mucarsel-Powell, a legislative aide for Taddeo and the Florida director of the voting rights group All Voting is Local.

He first ran for HD 120 in 2016, winning the Primary handily but losing to Republican incumbent Holly Raschein, who is now a Monroe County Commissioner. Four years later, Horton-Diaz ran for the Senate District 39 seat. He lost in the Primary to former Democratic Rep. Javier Fernandez, who went on to lose to Republican Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez.

This year, Horton-Diaz faces fellow Democratic lawyer Adam Gentle in the Primary.

The winner of that contest will face the winner of a three-way Republican Primary between incumbent HD 120 Rep. Jim Mooney, Robert Allen and Rhonda Rebman Lopez.