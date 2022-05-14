St. Pete to unveil new swing for kids of all abilities Monday

The City of St. Petersburg plans to unveil a new swing set that is accessible for children of all abilities on Monday at Lake Vista Park. The swing set is one of the first of its kind to be installed in the state of Florida.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department installed the state-of-the-art swing at the start of April, according to a news release from the city. Called the “We-Go-Swing,” the playground equipment at Lake Vista Park in South St. Pete is only preceded by one other set in the state, installed only a few days prior.

The swing features both standard and wheelchair access and is integrated into the overall play experience on the playground.

The ribbon cutting for the inclusive swing set is on Monday at 11:30 a.m. In attendance will be St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch, City Council member Deborah Figgs-Sanders and Parks and Rec staff. Families are also invited to attend.