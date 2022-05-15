Disney edges out Ron DeSantis in popularity poll

Though it’s a narrow net lead within the poll’s margin of error, Disney can tout a slight edge in a fresh popularity poll against the Florida Governor who has declared political war on the company.
A survey commissioned by NBC News and performed by Hart Research Associates/Public Opinion Strategies asked 1,000 adults various questions, including tracking the popularity of Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has spent recent months punishing one of the state’s flagship companies for opposing the state’s Parental Rights in Education law.
The poll showed Disney outperforming DeSantis in overall popularity, with 33% for Disney and 28% for DeSantis.
Both the entertainment giant and the political titan were above water in terms of net favorability: Disney +3, DeSantis +2. That spread, of course, is inside the MOE.
20% of all respondents said they saw DeSantis in a very positive way. The same number saw him in a very negative way. Disney saw the same polarization, but with 15% at each extreme.
DeSantis is still becoming nationally known. 31% of respondents had no opinion on the Governor, while just 7% were similarly agnostic on Disney.
Legislators moved earlier in this year two pieces of legislation, SB 4C and SB 6C, which targeted Disney after the company said that it would work to repeal HB 1557.
The former bill was intended to punish the company by stripping Disney of its self-governing status in the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a 40-acre enclave that covers its theme park properties in Central Florida. Another bill removed a carve-out for Disney in a Big Tech crackdown law.
DeSantis has thundered about Disney’s wading into this battleground of the culture war, suggesting that the company that spurred much of Central Florida’s growth since the mid 20th century lacks standing to commentate.
“You’re a corporation based in Burbank, California and you’re going to marshal your economic might to attack the parents of my state?” DeSantis said at a bill signing event in Hialeah. “We view that as a provocation and we’re going to fight back against that.”
The poll had an MOE of +/- 3.19%,
___
Florida Politics’ Gray Rohrer contributed reporting.
8 comments
Wanda
May 15, 2022 at 11:30 am
Ron is playing with fire he is messing with the wrong people Disney could easily leave Florida and take all their jobs with them DEATHDESANTIS IS A ASS AND WANTS TO BE IN CHARGE HE ONLY WON BY 3000 votes and Disney has 7000 working for them he will be voted out in 2022 he is dangerous to Florida
Tom
May 15, 2022 at 11:40 am
You are crazy, if you think Disney leaves. Not happening. You think they’ll spend $5 billion to move?
Lose the sunny 80’s degree weather, 330 days, out of 365 a year. Wanda shears the idiot. Btw, your electoral non analysis is ignorant like you. Period. America’s Gov wins bigky!
Tom
May 15, 2022 at 11:36 am
Definitely a reach poll.
America’s Governor has carved a niche out nationally, but he’s still the new kid on block.
The fact that he’s toe to toe with the powerhouse Disney speaks volumes.
Note: Gov Ron kept Disney open during Covid.
They still did well very during Covid.
They picked a wrong fight, after sleep at the wheel when this proposal was introduced. They didn’t even address it in the House. Not until it had passed and the extremes within complained did Chapek speak up.
If anything and I’m weary to offer based upon replies, Gov Ron comes out well. I wouldn’t suggest too much either way. If anything he’s raised his profile helpfully. America’s Governor!
Jen
May 15, 2022 at 12:26 pm
Actually disney closed during covid and followed their own path as far as reopening, crowd size, protocols to enter the park. They were more closely aligned with cdc recs than desantis.
Jose
May 15, 2022 at 11:45 am
Wanda, you’re absolutely right. De Santis is a retrograde professional politician who only cares about his possible candidacy for president in 2024. He’s a dinosaur, just like his idol Trump. I’m sure that he will ban abortion totally or to a large degree in Florida is SCOTUS does away with Roe vs Wade. Gay marriage is not far behind.
Just a comment
May 15, 2022 at 11:50 am
Cursing each other out is not picking up the prices of this breaking down America
The Journalism of Squirt
May 15, 2022 at 12:09 pm
I have heard of whipped cream news stories, but this is the biggest confection I’ve seen from Gonzo Gancarski in many a long month. Comparing Disney, a century-old, global brand, with DeSantis, whose political nameplate is still in its first term in one state, is as invalid as comparing American Airlines with some cutting edge, high speed electric jet. Try again in say, six months, AG: you’ll get a more solid picture then (not that you’ll like it.)
Deb
May 15, 2022 at 12:14 pm
So communism has to be taught about but not racism per Ron Desantis. Free to do what in Florida? Not much he mandates to teach communism?! passes laws that are thrown out. Spends money flying around the state getting free campaign coverage on local news. Has his entourage of kids and placards fighting Disney and Abortion?! Exhausted by his theatrics .