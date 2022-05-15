Disney edges out Ron DeSantis in popularity poll

Though it’s a narrow net lead within the poll’s margin of error, Disney can tout a slight edge in a fresh popularity poll against the Florida Governor who has declared political war on the company.

A survey commissioned by NBC News and performed by Hart Research Associates/Public Opinion Strategies asked 1,000 adults various questions, including tracking the popularity of Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has spent recent months punishing one of the state’s flagship companies for opposing the state’s Parental Rights in Education law.

The poll showed Disney outperforming DeSantis in overall popularity, with 33% for Disney and 28% for DeSantis.

Both the entertainment giant and the political titan were above water in terms of net favorability: Disney +3, DeSantis +2. That spread, of course, is inside the MOE.

20% of all respondents said they saw DeSantis in a very positive way. The same number saw him in a very negative way. Disney saw the same polarization, but with 15% at each extreme.

DeSantis is still becoming nationally known. 31% of respondents had no opinion on the Governor, while just 7% were similarly agnostic on Disney.

Legislators moved earlier in this year two pieces of legislation, SB 4C and SB 6C, which targeted Disney after the company said that it would work to repeal HB 1557.

The former bill was intended to punish the company by stripping Disney of its self-governing status in the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a 40-acre enclave that covers its theme park properties in Central Florida. Another bill removed a carve-out for Disney in a Big Tech crackdown law.

DeSantis has thundered about Disney’s wading into this battleground of the culture war, suggesting that the company that spurred much of Central Florida’s growth since the mid 20th century lacks standing to commentate.

“You’re a corporation based in Burbank, California and you’re going to marshal your economic might to attack the parents of my state?” DeSantis said at a bill signing event in Hialeah. “We view that as a provocation and we’re going to fight back against that.”

The poll had an MOE of +/- 3.19%,

Florida Politics’ Gray Rohrer contributed reporting.