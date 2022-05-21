May 21, 2022
Nick DiCeglie backs Jason Holloway for HD 58

Kelly HayesMay 21, 2022

Holloway_DiCeglie
Holloway has also earned endorsements from state Sens. Joe Gruters and Jeff Brandes.

State Rep. Nick DiCeglie has announced his endorsement of Jason Holloway for state House District 58.

DiCeglie, an Indian Shores Republican, was first elected to the Florida House in 2018. He is now seeking a state Senate seat.

“I am proud to endorse Jason Holloway for Florida House,” DiCeglie said in a statement. “He’s a Pinellas native with a sincere devotion to the families and businesses who live here, and he is a proven conservative who we can count on to give Governor DeSantis the support he needs in Tallahassee. I look forward to working with him in the future.”

DiCeglie joins state Sens. Joe GrutersJeff Brandes and former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker in endorsing Holloway. Former Rep. Larry Ahern and his wife Maureen, as well as former St. Pete City Councilman Robert Blackmon, have also backed Holloway’s run.

“Nick DiCeglie is an incredible advocate for businesses and families in Pinellas County, and I am so excited to have his support in this campaign,” Holloway said in a statement.

Holloway, a former legislative aide for Sen. Darryl Rouson, qualified for the ballot by petition earlier this year. He faces former Rep. Kim Berfield in the Republican Primary. The pair are running to replace Rep. Chris Latvala. A third Republican challenger, Jim Vricos, also is in the running.

Latvala is leaving office because of term limits and is running for Pinellas County Commission. He has not yet made a decision on which seat he will seek, but with the 2022 election right around the corner, it’s likely voters will know soon. Latvala already has endorsed Berfield as his preferred successor.

HD 58 covers parts of the middle and northern portions of Pinellas County. The Primary Election is Aug. 23.

A Democrat, Joseph Saportas, entered the race in late July. Saportas ran an unsuccessful campaign for Pinellas County Tax Collector in 2020, losing to incumbent Charles Thomas after running a largely unproductive campaign against a powerful incumbent.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

