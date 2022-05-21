Nick DiCeglie backs Jason Holloway for HD 58

State Rep. Nick DiCeglie has announced his endorsement of Jason Holloway for state House District 58.

DiCeglie, an Indian Shores Republican, was first elected to the Florida House in 2018. He is now seeking a state Senate seat.

“I am proud to endorse Jason Holloway for Florida House,” DiCeglie said in a statement. “He’s a Pinellas native with a sincere devotion to the families and businesses who live here, and he is a proven conservative who we can count on to give Governor DeSantis the support he needs in Tallahassee. I look forward to working with him in the future.”

DiCeglie joins state Sens. Joe Gruters, Jeff Brandes and former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker in endorsing Holloway. Former Rep. Larry Ahern and his wife Maureen, as well as former St. Pete City Councilman Robert Blackmon, have also backed Holloway’s run.

“Nick DiCeglie is an incredible advocate for businesses and families in Pinellas County, and I am so excited to have his support in this campaign,” Holloway said in a statement.

Holloway, a former legislative aide for Sen. Darryl Rouson, qualified for the ballot by petition earlier this year. He faces former Rep. Kim Berfield in the Republican Primary. The pair are running to replace Rep. Chris Latvala. A third Republican challenger, Jim Vricos, also is in the running.