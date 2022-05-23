May 23, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis named to Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential list
Ron DeSantis. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiMay 23, 20223min2

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Rachel Plakon picks up Paul Renner’s endorsement in HD 36

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Broward Teachers Union backs Jared Moskowitz as the ‘advocate teachers and schools need’

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis plans to OK $100M housing relief for ‘hometown heroes’

DeSantis 2
'While the Beltway crowd may not like his style, it’s his record that will become his legacy.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to make his mark nationally, the latest example being one of the most prestigious placements in mainstream media.

DeSantis, who often decries the legacy, corporate press, was recognized by arguably the prime example of the genre this week, with Time Magazine honoring the first-term Republican Governor as one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

DeSantis, whose calling card has been a legacy of conservative, disruptive reforms, was sympathetically contextualized by a previous Republican Governor known for his own willingness to shake up the status quo.

“While the Beltway crowd may not like his style, it’s his record that will become his legacy,” wrote former Gov. Jeb Bush.

Bush’s blurb supporting DeSantis highlights the Governor’s willingness to carry on despite critics and naysayers.

“During the pandemic, most people stayed home, and those who didn’t probably moved to Florida. Despite relentless criticism, Gov. Ron DeSantis kept schools open, ensured Florida’s economy remained open for business, and allowed individuals to determine their own risk tolerance,” Bush asserted, writing that DeSantis’ approach “works.”

“It’s one that has allowed Florida to emerge from the pandemic as a national model of personal freedom, economic growth, environmental protection, and education excellence.”

Bush extolled Florida’s performance on a number of key metrics, while lauding the Governor’s commitment to environmental reform.

“Florida continues to see record population growth, unemployment remains below the national average, the private sector is growing, and Florida remains a national leader in school choice. On top of that, DeSantis has demonstrated his environmental credentials with major investments to restore America’s Everglades, preserve and expand wildlife corridors, and protect Florida’s precious waterways.”

Critics on the Left will chop this up, but for those who believe DeSantis is the future of the Republican Party, the conservative movement, or both, it’s clear the national media is starting to take notice of Florida’s DeSantis-era public policy approach.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Henderson: Rick Scott keeps 'the big lie' about the 2020 election alive

next'Bold, fresh leadership': Daniel Perez backs Kevin Marino Cabrera for Miami-Dade County Commission

2 comments

  • Tom

    May 23, 2022 at 12:24 pm

    No surprise, the statement of “disruptive” reforms is hostile. The liberal corporate media is hostile” to a thoughts that are not liberal talking points memo.

    America’s Governor is standing tall and not wincing when pilloried by the left. His profile in courage, as the whiz kid Gov demonstrates his willingness to do what is right in face of scorn.
    JFK would be pleased.

    It’s telling that ex Gov Jen Bush recommended him. Without a doubt, as America’s Governor and with remarkable high achievement, the Governor has had an incredibly successful first term. As JKF would say, a rising tide lifts s ships. In Florida, all people’s are benefiting from his leadership. Rising tide for all, not a few!

    Reply

  • Bill

    May 23, 2022 at 12:58 pm

    That is quite the interesting list in his category (Influential Leaders) – Xi Jinping, Joe Biden, Letitia James, Vladimir Putin just to name a few.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories