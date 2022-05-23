Ron DeSantis named to Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential list

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to make his mark nationally, the latest example being one of the most prestigious placements in mainstream media.

DeSantis, who often decries the legacy, corporate press, was recognized by arguably the prime example of the genre this week, with Time Magazine honoring the first-term Republican Governor as one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

DeSantis, whose calling card has been a legacy of conservative, disruptive reforms, was sympathetically contextualized by a previous Republican Governor known for his own willingness to shake up the status quo.

“While the Beltway crowd may not like his style, it’s his record that will become his legacy,” wrote former Gov. Jeb Bush.

Bush’s blurb supporting DeSantis highlights the Governor’s willingness to carry on despite critics and naysayers.

“During the pandemic, most people stayed home, and those who didn’t probably moved to Florida. Despite relentless criticism, Gov. Ron DeSantis kept schools open, ensured Florida’s economy remained open for business, and allowed individuals to determine their own risk tolerance,” Bush asserted, writing that DeSantis’ approach “works.”

“It’s one that has allowed Florida to emerge from the pandemic as a national model of personal freedom, economic growth, environmental protection, and education excellence.”

Bush extolled Florida’s performance on a number of key metrics, while lauding the Governor’s commitment to environmental reform.

“Florida continues to see record population growth, unemployment remains below the national average, the private sector is growing, and Florida remains a national leader in school choice. On top of that, DeSantis has demonstrated his environmental credentials with major investments to restore America’s Everglades, preserve and expand wildlife corridors, and protect Florida’s precious waterways.”

Critics on the Left will chop this up, but for those who believe DeSantis is the future of the Republican Party, the conservative movement, or both, it’s clear the national media is starting to take notice of Florida’s DeSantis-era public policy approach.