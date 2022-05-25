Last Call for 5.25.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Hurricane season starts in one week and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says Floridians should prepare now, especially with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicting an “above-normal” amount of activity.

“With NOAA predicting the threat of up to 6 major hurricanes during the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Floridians must prepare immediately. Now is the time to ensure your home and business are adequately covered and you and your family have a disaster plan in place before a storm strikes,” Patronis said in a news release.

If a storm does hit the state, Patronis said his office stands ready to help homeowners navigate the insurance claims process. He also urged Floridians to be wary of contractors who swoop in after a storm, offering to make cash-only repairs or encouraging homeowners to enter an Assignment of Benefits agreement.

Floridians can view other tips to avoid falling victim to schemes through on PrepareFL.com, a website run by the CFO’s office. It includes resources such as an Emergency Preparedness Toolkit designed to help Floridians prepare a home inventory and organize their financial information, as well as guides to the insurance claims process.

Those who feel that they have been scammed can file a report at FraudFreeFlorida.com or call the state’s Insurance Fraud Hotline at 1-800-378-0445.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“People talk about coming to Tallahassee and it being too political, but this is real policy with real change affecting real families in the past but also in the future. So, when you guys leave this chamber today, do it with your head up high, because you’re doing something that most people can only dream of. You’re making real change.”

— Rep. Daniel Perez, as lawmakers approved post-Surfside condo reforms.

