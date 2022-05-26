May 26, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Three unions get behind Lauren Book’s Senate re-election effort in newly drawn district
Deepfakes: Lauren Book’s cyberterror bill, based on personal experience, advances through the Senate.

Anne GeggisMay 26, 20226min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs off on six-year lobby ban penalties for ex-legislators, judges

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.26.22

HeadlinesInfluence

Feds approve Florida’s request to extend postpartum Medicaid benefits

FLAPOL102119CH029
Teachers, firefighters and public service workers have announced they are on board with the Senate Democratic Leader's re-election.

Teachers, firefighters and public service workers are putting their weight behind Democratic Senate Leader Lauren Book, endorsing her for re-election.

The Broward County Senator’s campaign Thursday announced that Book has gotten a seal of approval from the Broward Teachers Union (BTU), the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Florida (AFSCME Florida) and the Florida Professional Firefighters.

BTU President Anna Fusco recalled Book’s support for education funding, advocacy for children starting at birth and her past career working as a classroom teacher.

“Lauren has proven herself to be dedicated to the health, well-being, safety and education of children throughout Florida,” Fusco said in a prepared statement. “BTU wants to ensure that she is able to continue the work she has already begun by re-electing her to our state Senate.”

Book was elected to represent Senate District 32, starting in 2016 and was re-elected without opposition in 2020. But then redistricting put Book in the same district as Sen. Rosalind Osgood, who won her seat in a Special Election in March.

To avoid a Primary, Book moved to Davie, to the newly drawn Senate District 35. But now she’s facing her first ballot challenge from former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief.

Sharief has represented some of the cities in Book’s new district — Miramar, Pembroke Pines, Weston and Southwest Ranches — on the County Commission. But the Association of Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Florida cited Book’s record in endorsing her third election to the Senate.

The statewide union has 18,000 members and represents about 90,000 Floridians.

“Senator Lauren Book has been a real leader who demonstrates her values by standing alongside hard-working union members striving for economic fairness, racial and social justice and gender equity,” said Vicki Hall, President of the union’s Florida chapter and International vice president.

The firefighters’ union also praised Book’s efforts. She introduced legislation (SB 376) that gave workers’ compensation for first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, putting this suffering on par with physical injuries.

“Lauren supports our push for first responders to receive equitable pay and benefits so that we can provide the highest level of public safety in our communities,” said Florida Professional Firefighters President Wayne “Bernie “ Bernoska. “We look forward to standing with her as she continues this important work.”

Book thanked the unions for their support.

‘”I am deeply honored to receive strong endorsements from these working men and women who represent the best interests of workers in our community,” she said.

Book has also received endorsements from Broward County Police Benevolent Association law enforcement union and Ruth’s List Florida, which helps elect women politicians in favor of abortion rights. Book, who fundraises to help other Democrats, has gotten official thumbs-up from Broward Commissioners Steve Geller, Jared Moskowitz and Nan Rich, as well as other legislators throughout the state.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousEric Lynn adds endorsements from Ron Klein, Kendrick Meek

nextTransparency issues don’t hinder plan for new Fernandina Port warehouse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories