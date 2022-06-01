‘Evil,’ ‘authoritarian dictator’: Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried blast Ron DeSantis

Gloves came off in Orlando Wednesday as Democratic gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried tore into Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“This Governor is out of his mind,” Crist, the Congressman from St. Petersburg said of DeSantis.
“Evil,” he added.
“Authoritarian dictator,” Agriculture Commissioner Fried insisted.
Crist and Fried joined other Democratic candidates and office holders and progressive activists at a “Remove Ron” rally, organized by Gen-Z for Change, on a rainy afternoon on the steps of Orlando City Hall.
One speaker after another, including congressional candidates Maxwell Alejandro Frost of Orlando and Rebekah Jones of Gulf Breeze and state Rep. Anna V. Eskamani of Orlando railed against DeSantis’ policies on gay rights, guns, abortion, race relations, voting, women, health care, mental health funding, climate change, environmental protection and other issues.
They also — especially Crist, Fried and Jones — attacked DeSantis in a personal nature, denouncing both his mental state and character.
Rivals Crist and Fried applauded one another while they did so.
“He’s out of his mind. He lost his mind,” Crist said. “Or, it may be worse.”
DeSantis, he suggested, appears to be smart enough to know what he’s been doing, in Crist’s words, trading Florida’s well-being for a White House run.
“That makes him evil,” Crist said. “This is good versus evil in this election.”
Not to be topped, Fried said she had been the first to call DeSantis an “authoritarian dictator” the way he forced his political agenda onto the Legislature, the Supreme Court of Florida and Floridians. She said she’s sticking to that assessment after this year’s Legislative Session and Special Sessions.
“He may be our problem today. But he is the country’s problem in 2024 if we don’t stop him here today,” Fried said.
“A Governor is supposed to bring people together, not divide us, talk about the issues that impact the people of our state, not create these ‘culture wars,'” she added. “We know we can do better than that.”
Jones had personal battles with DeSantis — which in many ways are ongoing — after she was fired from the Department of Health in 2020. She charged that DeSantis and his appointees were trying to manipulate COVID-19 data to downplay the pandemic. That allegation led to a long, vicious war of words and actions in and out of court between Jones and DeSantis and his team.
Last week, the state Inspector General wrapped up a probe concluding that her allegations were “unsubstantiated” or “unfounded.” Jones dismissed that finding as an expected and meaningless result of an inside investigation.
She’s now running for Congress in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. She joined the Gen-Z For Change rally in Orlando, and let loose on the Governor and what she called “a corrupt regime.”
“DeSantis is going to answer for what he did to us, when I take his lying a** to court to answer to all of his crimes under oath,” she vowed. “He won’t be able to run and hide. He won’t be able to threaten his way out. He will lose.”
“Together, we’re going to take down the son of a b*tch,” Jones said.
Tom
June 1, 2022 at 3:57 pm
Good going Scott and FP.
Hopefully Peter S and Joe H will make a copy of this Adam Schiff on a stick.
How much venom of hate will FP tolerate in a story? How many different ways can these incompetents be allowed to abuse someone in public discourse. Chameleon crisp is a flip flopper sell out. Fraud is an extremist who crawls on the ground. It is interesting that Rebekah Jones was included. She has proven to be a psycho nut case. Calling her a liar is a understatement.
Scurrilous, despicable, demented and hateful bastards, all three!
America’s Governor has saved Florida from the type of blue state tyrants. They make home look moderate. Florida’s economy, schools, jobs, opportunity, peacefulness, environment, and most importantly people know that Gov Ron is on there side! DeSantis is rising tide for all, not a few!
God Bless America’s Gov, First Lady Casey and the children. This is what happens happens when you stand up front and center to these un cultural extremist ingrates and oggers.
Pathetic. Gov Ron wins bigly!
Matt
June 1, 2022 at 4:17 pm
Wow. Crust and Fried have lost their minds. They sound like little children.
Suzanne Keppler
June 1, 2022 at 4:52 pm
GOVENOR charlie Christ was the best GOVENOR of Florida he always cared about the public in Florida we need him back GOVENOR RON DESANTIS does not care about the public we have very high inflation and we are starving he refuses federal emergency foodstamps allotment to help the whole public in Florida not even a stimulas to help and would not sign the bill for rent control and messed up Disney and all these other bad laws about the public we have an emergency and he will not even try to help the children or public with extra FOODSTAMPS we need help it’s bad in Florida he will not even help FIXXED INCOME LOW INCOME no income people we are struggling in Florida he says the virus over but not true our family got COVID he said take off your masks if not he saw kids wearing it in school then would not sign for emergency foodstamps allotment snap told him that there are over 20 MILLION Children out there starving he told snap he hates children it was on the snap site I read it I could not believe it he’s the worse GOVENOR
Nancy A Lightner
June 1, 2022 at 5:00 pm
These two are the evil liars in all aspects. THE PERFECT OF EXAMPLE OF CALL GOOD EVIL AND EVIL GOOD..
ALL THESE DEMONCRATS ARE TOTAL LIARS, SLANDERERS AND FALSE WITNESSES.
THERE IS A PLACE IN THE LAKE OF FIRE FOR ALL LIARS. DEMS BEWARE YOUR FALL IS COMING.
Stephanie Colon
June 1, 2022 at 5:25 pm
