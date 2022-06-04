Janet Cruz requests Special Session on gun violence

Tampa Democratic Sen. Janet Cruz is calling for a Special Session to address gun violence.

In a letter sent Friday to Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd, Cruz requested lawmakers hold a third Special Session this year to act on the surge of gun violence across the state and country.

“It is imperative that we take common sense steps to address this epidemic of gun violence that has led to atrocities in places like Parkland, FL, Buffalo, NY, and most recently in Uvalde, TX,” Cruz wrote in the letter. “We should address these issues with legislation regulating high capacity rifle magazines, mandating universal background checks and expanding red flag laws. Without concrete action, we will see continued violence, which will be devastating consequences for the people we serve in Tallahassee.”

And, Democratic lawmakers are already proposing gun reform legislation if another Special Session is called.

Ocoee Sen. Randolph Bracy laid out a series of proposals on Friday that would require mental health assessments for people buying guns.

Bracy said he will introduce a three-pronged bill if Democrats succeed in forcing a Special Session on restrictive gun law reforms — or, if Republicans succeed to call a Special Session on open-carry of guns. Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he would sign a constitutional carry bill.

Bracy;s new proposal, he said, seeks to address Republicans’ common argument that mental health problems are the root case of mass shootings like those in the past month in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, and previous ones in Parkland, Las Vegas, Orlando, and elsewhere.

In addition to a mental health assessment, Bracy’s proposed legislation would also require a moral character affidavit signed by two people who know the gun buyer, attesting whether the person is in good standing to handle the responsibilities of a gun, as well as an impulse control or anger management class.

Back in 2018, after the mass shooting at a Parkland high school, the state passed a series of gun reform measures, including a red flag law and a rule to raise the age to own a gun to 21. The package also implemented a three-day waiting period to purchase most rifles.

This weekend, advocates against gun violence are asking people to wear orange to honor victims, survivors and their loved ones.

If called, this would become the third Special Session in Florida this year. In April, the state Legislature met for a Special Session to clear the Governor’s Congressional redistricting map, and in May, the lawmakers met once again to pass legislation to address the state’s shaky property insurance market.