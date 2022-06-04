June 4, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Janet Cruz requests Special Session on gun violence
Janet Cruz decrices the inherant racism in failing to expand Medicaid.

Kelly HayesJune 4, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Math & The Mouse — a semester at Disney World

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Pride Month showdown

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis’ vetoes slash Senate’s sprinkle list, goes light on House’s

FLAPOL042022CH034
"Without concrete action, we will see continued violence, which will be devastating consequences for the people we serve in Tallahassee.”

Tampa Democratic Sen. Janet Cruz is calling for a Special Session to address gun violence.

In a letter sent Friday to Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd, Cruz requested lawmakers hold a third Special Session this year to act on the surge of gun violence across the state and country.

“It is imperative that we take common sense steps to address this epidemic of gun violence that has led to atrocities in places like Parkland, FL, Buffalo, NY, and most recently in Uvalde, TX,” Cruz wrote in the letter. “We should address these issues with legislation regulating high capacity rifle magazines, mandating universal background checks and expanding red flag laws. Without concrete action, we will see continued violence, which will be devastating consequences for the people we serve in Tallahassee.”

And, Democratic lawmakers are already proposing gun reform legislation if another Special Session is called.

Ocoee Sen. Randolph Bracy laid out a series of proposals on Friday that would require mental health assessments for people buying guns.

Bracy said he will introduce a three-pronged bill if Democrats succeed in forcing a Special Session on restrictive gun law reforms — or, if Republicans succeed to call a Special Session on open-carry of guns. Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he would sign a constitutional carry bill.

Bracy;s new proposal, he said, seeks to address Republicans’ common argument that mental health problems are the root case of mass shootings like those in the past month in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, and previous ones in Parkland, Las Vegas, Orlando, and elsewhere.

In addition to a mental health assessment, Bracy’s proposed legislation would also require a moral character affidavit signed by two people who know the gun buyer, attesting whether the person is in good standing to handle the responsibilities of a gun, as well as an impulse control or anger management class.

Back in 2018, after the mass shooting at a Parkland high school, the state passed a series of gun reform measures, including a red flag law and a rule to raise the age to own a gun to 21. The package also implemented a three-day waiting period to purchase most rifles.

This weekend, advocates against gun violence are asking people to wear orange to honor victims, survivors and their loved ones.

If called, this would become the third Special Session in Florida this year. In April, the state Legislature met for a Special Session to clear the Governor’s Congressional redistricting map, and in May, the lawmakers met once again to pass legislation to address the state’s shaky property insurance market.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousEd Hooper endorses Dave Eggers for Pinellas Commission re-election bid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories