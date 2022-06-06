Sierra Club endorses Charlie Crist in Governor’s race

The Florida chapter of the Sierra Club is backing Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist for Governor, with the group’s leaders noting Monday they have rarely endorsed in the Primary Election season but are convinced now is the time.

“It’s no secret that this election cycle will have deep repercussions for Florida’s communities, economy, and environment. We believe that Charlie Crist is the only candidate in this race that can defeat Ron DeSantis, take action to protect our environment and confront the ongoing climate crisis,” said Luigi Guadarrama, political director of Sierra Club Florida, in a news release.

“He’s a fighter. Through the course of this process we consistently heard from people that Charlie Crist was the only candidate that met with them and their communities, and we believe that he’ll take that with him to Tallahassee.”

Crist faces Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, state Sen. Annette Taddeo and several other candidates in the Aug. 23 Democratic Primary Election. The winner would likely face DeSantis in the General Election.

The Sierra Club Florida has not endorsed in a Primary Election for Governor in memory, Guadarrama said.

The organization contended that Crist has made the environment a priority throughout his career in Tallahassee and in Washington, and has maintained a strong relationship with the Sierra Club. Specifically, the organization credited him with securing funding for the Everglades, helping secure a ban on offshore drilling, and calling for tighter regulations to help provide clean water to Floridians.

The Sierra Club lauded Crist for fighting against climate change and setting ambitious goals to curtail greenhouse gas emissions.

“Our Everglades, our beaches, our water, and our way of life are all on the line this November,” Crist said in the release.

“We can’t continue sitting on the sidelines when it comes to tackling existential environmental challenges like the climate crisis. Together, we are mounting a grassroots movement to change the course of our state. I could not be more excited to have the Sierra Club joining us in our fight to bring the sunshine back to the Sunshine State.”