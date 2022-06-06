Personnel note: Krista Landers to lead strategic communications at RSA Consulting

RSA Consulting announced Monday that Krista Landers has been promoted to Strategic Communications and Brand Manager.

RSA said the promotion will further its growth strategy in the communications sector and underscores its commitment to offering a full suite of advocacy services with a growing emphasis on community and media relations.

In her new role, Landers will be planning and executing public relations strategies for both the firm and its clients, as well as coordinating social media accounts, event management, overseeing brand management, thought leadership initiatives and marketing strategies.

RSA Consulting, which last year added two new lobbyists to the team, tagged Landers for the new position which brings in-house the firm’s communications services for their growing roster of clients across Tampa Bay and the state.

“We view communications as a core part of our advocacy strategy, and it is important that as we grow as a firm, we bring in-house and leverage the strategic communications and brand management aspect to ensure our clients are well-positioned as industry leaders,” said Natalie King, Chief Operations Officer at RSA Consulting.

“Krista’s talent, creativity and adeptness for storytelling makes her the perfect candidate to lead this. This is not just a promotion, but a recognition of the outstanding work she is doing for both our team and our clients.”

Born and raised in the United Kingdom, Landers moved to the United States in 2016 to attend the University of South Florida where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science.

She joined RSA in 2018 and progressed through coordinator roles working on communications initiatives, and she is currently studying for a master’s degree in mass communications, concentrated in public relations, at the University of Florida.