Last Call for 6.6.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

The Florida Planned Parenthood PAC announced its initial slate of endorsements for state legislative seats Monday.

The endorsements come during a period of uncertainty for abortion rights. During the 2022 Legislative Session, lawmakers approved a 15-week abortion ban that has since been signed by the Governor. In May, a leaked opinion indicated the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which underpin current abortion rights protections.

“If there was ever a time to send abortion rights champions to Tallahassee, that time is now,” said Laura Goodhue, Director of the Florida Planned Parenthood PAC. “By electing these candidates, Floridians will make clear that the attacks on the fundamental freedom to control our own bodies and our own futures must end.”

The first wave of endorsements includes 11 Democrats running for Senate seats and 21 Democrats running for House seats.

Most of the endorsements went to incumbents, such as Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book and incoming House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell. However, a few non-lawmakers were sprinkled in, such as Eunic Ortiz in SD 18 and Janelle Perez in SD 38.

The committee said every candidate it endorsed strongly supports the right to an abortion and opposes legislation that would limit abortion rights.

“Most Floridians believe politicians should stay out of important medical decisions,” Goodhue said. “By sending this remarkable group of reproductive health care champions to Tallahassee, we will ensure lawmakers value bodily autonomy and reproductive health and stop these legislative attacks on our most basic rights and freedoms.”

“After the tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde and a conversation with my daughter about the realities our kids face daily, I knew what I needed to do. We are at a pivotal moment in our country, and we desperately need leadership in Washington that can be trusted to put politics aside for the best interests of Miamians.”

— Sen. Annette Taddeo, ending her gubernatorial campaign and announcing she will run for CD 27.

