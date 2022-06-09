Tampa General Hospital named one of America’s best maternity hospitals

Tampa General Hospital once again has delivered on its promise to be one of the safest and most innovative academic health systems in the United States. For the second time in two years, TGH has been named as one of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2022 by Newsweek magazine.

“Recognitions such as Best Maternity Hospital by Newsweek exemplify the work being done by our team members and physicians. Through their ongoing innovations, clinical research, and excellence in patient care for all newborns and mothers, TGH has once again been named to this list,” said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General.

The Women’s Institute at Tampa General offers state-of-the-art, individual care for women before, during and after childbirth. Every childbearing experience is unique, and the TGH Obstetrics team provides specialized care to every mother and child through their journey. The Institute includes staff and faculty from the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine to ensure mothers and babies in the Tampa Bay area and beyond receive the highest quality care.

Tampa General was one of 350 hospitals that underwent a thorough review in Newsweek’s ranking process that focuses on three main data sources: survey findings based on recommendations of hospitals and maternity health care professionals, medical key performance indicators (KPIs) related to maternity care and patient satisfaction data.

In partnership with Statista, Newsweek issued Tampa General a four-ribbon rating.

“This distinction is another indication of our commitment to providing safe and innovative care for our patients. We achieve this through a diverse array of services we offer to expectant mothers and their babies,’’ said Dr. Judette Louis, the James M. Ingram Professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and the medical director of the TGH Women’s Institute.

“This distinction underscores our efforts to provide safe and high-quality care for mothers and their babies across Tampa Bay. It reaffirms our message that where you deliver your baby matters.’’

The Women’s Institute at Tampa General features 21 rooms and four operating suites, the Labor and Delivery Unit is designed with the patient and family experience in mind and to create an environment of comfort and privacy.