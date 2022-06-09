June 9, 2022
Wilton Simpson endorses Kelli Stargel’s run for CD 15 seat
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/4/22-Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, gives her farewell speech, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob OglesJune 9, 20223min0

She served as Senate Appropriations Committee Chair during Simpson's two years as Senate President.

Senate President Wilton Simpson said part of his team belongs in Congress. He endorsed state Sen. Kelli Stargel in her bid in Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

“Kelli Stargel has been a conservative hero, standing up for our values and leading the fight to protect the unborn,” Simpson said. “Kelli has taken on Democrats in Tallahassee to protect girls’ sports, keep gender ideology out of our classrooms and stood firm when ideologues attacked parents’ rights to make decisions for their children.”

He directly referenced her sponsorship of legislation restricting transgender female athletes from competing in women’s scholastic sports in Florida. He also referenced votes for a controversial law limiting instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida grade school classrooms.

Stargel notably served as Senate Appropriations Chair during the two years Simpson served as President of the Florida Senate. He referenced her work on the budget.

“Kelli is a fiscal conservative, who balanced our state budget while prioritizing public safety, world class education opportunities and conservation of our natural resources,” Simpson said. “I’m proud to endorse Kelli Stargel for Congress, because she is the conservative hero Floridians need to take a stand for our families and battle Washington’s economic ignorance.”

The endorsement comes as Simpson runs for Florida Agriculture Commissioner.

Stargel embraced Simpson’s support.

“Wilton Simpson has led a conservative revolution in the Florida Legislature that will have a profound impact on our state for generations to come and I am honored to have his support,” Stargel said. “I am proud of the work we’ve done to stand with Governor Ron DeSantis to make Florida the beacon of freedom and prosperity it has become to people across the country.”

Stargel is running in a crowded field of Republicans seeking the open U.S. House seat. Opponents include former Secretary of State Laurel Lee, state Rep. Jackie Toledo and veterans Jay Collins, Demetries Grimes and Kevin McGovern.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

