June 9, 2022
‘A strong advocate for justice’: Ashley Moody backs Tom Fabricio for re-election
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/27/21-Rep. Tom Fabricio, R-Miramar, speaks during the House Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee meeting, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee.

‘Tom Fabricio has accomplished many great things in the Florida House.’

Florida’s “top cop” just endorsed Republican Rep. Tom Fabricio’s re-election bid in House District 110.

On Thursday, Fabricio’s campaign announced the support of Attorney General Ashley Moody, a former federal prosecutor and circuit court judge whom Floridians elected to state office in 2018.

In a statement, Moody said Fabricio has served his district well since 2020, when he unseated Democratic Rep. Cindy Polo with 54% of the vote.

“Tom Fabricio has accomplished many great things in the Florida House,” she said. “I know he is a strong advocate for justice and will continue to protect our law enforcement throughout the state.”

The nod from Moody joins a pair of endorsements Fabricio welcomed May 19 from two Mayors in his Miami-Dade County district: Hialeah Mayor Esteban “Steve” Bovo, a former state Representative and chair of the Miami-Dade Commission, and Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid.

Fabricio also welcomed an endorsement in April from Americans for Prosperity, which also backed seven other House candidates for re-election.

An insurance defense lawyer in private life, Fabricio served on several local boards before running for state office, including the city of Miramar’s Planning and Zoning Board, the Broward County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Broward Charter Review Commission.

He was the 2010 recipient of the HandsOn Miami Volunteer Leader of the Year Award for his work helping inner city and at-risk youths, according to his campaign website.

Fabricio is running unopposed in HD 110, which covers a large portion of Miami Lakes and parts of Hialeah, Hialeah Gardens, Miami Gardens, Miramar and Opa-locka.

He thanked Moody for her support.

“Attorney General Ashley Moody has been a faithful defender of the law in Florida and has made it her top priority to fight for our conservative values,” he said. “Her dedication to justice is unparalleled, and it is an honor to receive her support and endorsement.”

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

