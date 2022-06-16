Lobby up: Chick-fil-a hires Capital City Consulting

Chick-fil-A is expanding in Florida, and it has tapped the lobbying team at Capital City Consulting to help it navigate the ins and outs of the state’s politics and regulatory environment.

The chain has nearly 3,000 franchises across the nation. More than 200 of them are in Florida, and the number is growing fast.

According to Capital City Consulting lobbyist Jim Boxold, the company retained the firm to help familiarize them with state and local government issues in Florida. As of now, the company is not advocating for any particular policy changes in the state.

“They’re wanting to continue to grow in a responsible way and continue being the company that customers know and love,” Boxold said.

Chick-fil-A is also seeking the firm’s help in permitting, mostly on transportation issues. Whenever Chick-fil-A opens a freestanding location, it must receive a permit from the Florida Department of Transportation to connect it to the surrounding roads.

A smooth permitting process is especially important as the company explores drive-thru-only locations. Chick-fil-A has announced plans for drive-thru-only locations in its home state of Georgia as well as Arkansas and Florida.

As reported by The Florida Times-Union, the company’s first such location in the Sunshine State will likely be on Atlantic Boulevard in Jacksonville. The location will be able to accommodate 35 vehicles at a time across two drive-thru lanes, according to a service availability request filed with the Jacksonville Electric Authority.

Capital City Consulting, led by Nick Iarossi and Ron LaFace, is the third-largest lobbying firm in Florida measured by revenue. It represents more than 200 clients, including major corporations such as Delta Airlines and CVS.