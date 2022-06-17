June 17, 2022
Qualifying ends: At least 30 legislative candidates avoid opposition, will take office in November
FILE - Members of the Florida House of Representatives give Speaker of the House Chris Sprowls a standing ovation after Sprowls gave his farewell speech and had his official portrait unveiled during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida lawmakers are returning to the Capitol next week for a special legislative session aimed at addressing problems in the state’s turbulent property insurance market, a persistent and multifaceted crisis in a region vulnerable to damaging hurricanes.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Gray RohrerJune 17, 20225min0

At least six Senate candidates and 24 House candidates will take office in November without having to run.

Five months before the General Election, nearly 19% of the 2022-24 Legislature is already seated.

At least 30 candidates for office secured victory on Friday, the last day of qualifying for legislative races, when no one else signed up to challenge them. There are 24 in the House and six in the Senate, and all but five of them are Republicans.

More could end up unopposed as the Division of Elections works through the last-minute paperwork — or lack thereof — as candidates submitted their papers to the office to meet Friday’s noon deadline.

For example, the Division of Elections website shows Sen. Debbie Mayfield, a Melbourne Republican, has a Democratic opponent, Janelle Renee Khargie, who is listed as “active.” Records show Khargie signed her intention to run in January 2021, but hasn’t filed campaign finance reports and was fined $50 by the Florida Elections Commission last month for failing to do so. If Khargie didn’t pay the qualifying fee in time, Mayfield will take office without having to run.

In another race, Democrat Veysal Dokur initially signed up to enter the House District 12 race against incumbent Rep. Wyman Duggan, but switched Thursday to Senate District 12, to take on Rep. Colleen Burton, a Lakeland Republican eyeing a move to the Senate.

Here is the list of candidates without opponents:

Senate District 23 – Sen. Danny Burgess, Zephyrhills Republican

Senate District 28 – Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, Naples Republican

Senate District 29 – Rep. Erin Grall, Vero Beach Republican

Senate District 31 – Sen. Gayle Harrell, Stuart Republican

Senate District 37 – Sen. Jason Pizzo, Miami Democrat

Senate District 40 – Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, Miami Republican

House District 4 – Rep. Patt Maney, Shalimar Republican

House District 7 – Rep. Jason Shoaf, Port St. Joe Republican

House District 10 – Rep. Chuck Brannan, Macclenny Republican

House District 12 – Rep. Wyman Duggan, Jacksonville Republican

House District 18 – Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, St. Johns County Republican

House District 24 – Rep. Joe Harding, Williston Republican

House District 27 – Rep. Stan McClain, Ocala Republican

House District 31 – Rep. Tyler Sirois, Merritt Island Republican

House District 49 – Rep. Melony Bell, Fort Meade Republican

House District 63 – Rep. Dianne Hart, Tampa Democrat

House District 71 – Rep. Will Robinson, Bradenton Republican

House District 75 – Rep. Michael Grant, Port Charlotte Republican

House District 76 – Rep. Spencer Roach, North Fort Myers Republican

House District 79 – Rep. Michael Giallombardo, Cape Coral Republican

House District 81 – Rep. Bob Rommel, Naples Republican

House District 82 – Rep. Lauren Melo, Naples Republican

House District 83 – Rep. Kaylee Tuck, Lake Placid Republican

House District 95 – Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, Parkland Democrat

House District 102 – Rep. Michael Gottlieb, Davie Democrat

House District 104 – Rep. Felicia Robinson, Miami Gardens Democrat

House District 110 – Rep. Tom Fabricio, Miramar Republican

House District 111 – Rep. David Borrero, Sweetwater Republican

House District 112 – Rep. Alejandro Rizo, Hialeah Republican

House District 116 – Rep. Danny Perez, Miami Republican

