June 17, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Six Central Florida area Senate elections draw contests
COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Scott PowersJune 17, 20224min0

Related Articles

FP Plus

Six candidates qualify for CD 4, with Aaron Bean holding advantage

FP Plus

David Rivera files in open HD 119 contest

FP Plus

Triumphant trio: No contest for Northeast Florida incumbents

FLAPOL012721CH083 Joy Goff-Marcil and Jason Brodeur
In SD 10, both Democratic Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil and Republican Sen. Jason Brodeur drew Primaries.

A half-dozen state Senate elections across Central Florida were confirmed for contests Friday with several late candidate entries, including two who forced Primaries in what has been setting up as a marquee race in Senate District 10.

Republican Sen. Jason Brodeur of Sanford, the incumbent in SD 10, drew a Republican Primary in his re-election bid when school nurse Denali Aziza Charres of Longwood qualified for the ballot on Friday.

Voter registration records show that Charres is a former Democrat who switched to no party affiliation in 2019 and then to Republican in 2020. She moved to Seminole County in 2021.

Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil of Maitland, backed by state Democratic leaders toward a bid against Brodeur in the November General Election, drew Democratic Primary Election opponent H. Alexander Duncan of Geneva, a former Seminole County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor.

He redesignated his candidacy to SD 10 from House District 36 on Friday. However, his qualification was still pending early Friday afternoon.

Duncan ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic Primary Election field for that district’s predecessor, Senate District 9, two years ago. Earlier this month he filed in HD 36.

SD 10 covers Seminole County and a part of north-central Orange County.

Elsewhere across Central Florida:

— In Senate District 8, covering parts of Volusia and Brevard counties, incumbent Republican Sen. Tom Wright of New Smyrna Beach will face the winner of the Democratic Primary Election between Richard Dembinsky of Port Orange and Andrea Williams of Titusville. Williams, though, was not yet listed as “qualified” on the Division of Elections website by early Friday afternoon.

— In Senate District 13, covering Lakee County and southwestern Orange County, incumbent Sen. Dennis Baxley, who moved his residency to Eustis for this election, will face Democrat Stephanie Dukes of Clermont in the General Election.

— The Senate District 15 seat, representing much of western Orange County, will be decided in the Democratic Primary Election between Rep. Kamia Brown of Ocoee and Rep. Geraldine Thompson of Orlando.

— In Senate District 17, representing parts of central and eastern Orange County, incumbent Democratic Sen. Linda Stewart of Orlando drew a late-arriving General Election opponent when Republican Steve Dixon of Orlando filed and qualified for the ballot Thursday.

— In Senate District 25, representing Osceola County and part of southern Orange County, incumbent Democratic Sen. Victor Torres of Orlando will face Republican Peter Vivaldi of Orlando in the General Election. Vivaldi also filed and qualified Thursday.

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousQualifying ends: At least 30 legislative candidates avoid opposition, will take office in November

nextTriumphant trio: No contest for Northeast Florida incumbents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories