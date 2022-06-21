Orlando Lamas: FAA should act on overcrowded skies

Miami businesses should begin to prepare themselves, not for a storm, but for an immense dam blocking the consistent flow of visitors to our city this summer, due to the overcrowded situation in the Florida skies.

The airspace is regulated on a “first come, first served” basis, ensuring commercial airplanes — carrying dozens if not hundreds of passengers — are seen as equals with private aircraft which are minuscule in comparison.

This policy, along with increasing space launches, is already giving Florida visitors headaches with more unexpected delays and cancellations. If travelers cannot plan on reliable flights arriving on schedule to MIA, instead of the usual summer rush, we might only be seeing a trickle of tourists.

Miami has been experiencing an upsurge in growth, boosting businesses and Miami natives alike, but this could put a brake on that critical progress. The federal government, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and NASA should reevaluate their policies, prioritize aircraft carrying more passengers, and allow further visitors and families to enjoy the city we call home.

Orlando Lamas is a licensed architect and a certified general contractor. In addition to leading his own architectural firm, he is also the principal of a full-service construction firm and has worked on many projects throughout Miami-Dade County including Dolphin Mall and Bayside Marketplace.