Rick Scott legislation would revamp SNAP benefits

SNAP benefits would return to their pre-pandemic levels if a new bill from the wealthiest individual in the U.S. Senate becomes law. However, the sponsor, Sen. Rick Scott, insists the revamp is not really a cut and, in the end, a net-positive for the recipients.

The Republican from Naples on Tuesday promoted his Let’s Get to Work Act. This would, a spokesperson for his office stresses, “revert the program back to the pre-pandemic standard.”

The Senator, his office contends, does not see the net effect of the bill as a reduction of benefits because active job seekers would remain eligible.

This legislation would “encourage Americans who are able to work to return to the workforce by ending the current suspension of work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which was put in in place during the pandemic, and expanding these requirements to apply to all able-bodied adults receiving benefits who are under 60-years-old and do not have children under the age of six or care for incapacitated individuals.”

Currently, those 50 years of age or older qualify for these benefits.

The same conditions would apply to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Public Housing and Tenant-Based Rental Assistance programs.

“For too long, the Left has waged a war on work. That needs to end today. Policies put in place during the pandemic to pay people more to sit at home than go back to work are the radical Left’s latest and boldest move to boost government dependency. If we let it go on, it will ruin our country,” Scott contends.

Passing this legislation would help “get America back on track and leave the disastrous social and economic policies of Joe Biden and the radical leftists in power in the past where they belong,” Scott adds.

This proposed legislation is endorsed by Heritage Action and Club for Growth.

Scott has taken heat, even on the right, for proposals that would seek to extract more money from lower income Americans, such as his contention that they should pay income tax to demonstrate they have “skin in the game.”

“Here’s what’s unfair: We have people that don’t, that couldn’t go to work and have figured out how to have government pay their way. That’s not right! They ought to have some skin in the game,” Scott said on Fox News Sunday in March.

Scott’s office says the bill expands grace periods “from 3 months in a 3-year window to 6 months in a 3-year period to account for the added complexities in these households,” and that it also “ addresses the marriage penalty for married couples with children, only requiring one to work for the household to remain eligible for benefits.”

Scott’s proposals would take effect at a time when the dollar’s decline is being felt across the board, from fuel and food to housing and utility prices.

In Democrat-controlled Washington, however, it is unlikely this proposal becomes law.