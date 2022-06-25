June 24, 2022
Marco Rubio sees ‘irony’ in ‘liberal places’ protesting Roe v. Wade overturn
Image via A.G. Gancarski

Rubio Marco
The Senator blames 'childish and unserious' political coverage.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Friday night’s Hannity told the Fox News audience about what he saw as a central “irony” in the post-Roe v. Wade landscape.

Rubio disparaged protests of the Supreme Court ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case as a “left-wing meltdown,” fomented by a political media that overstated and misstated the impact of the court decision that reverts the abortion question to the states.

“What we’ve seen over the last few hours is how unfortunately American political coverage has become childish and unserious,” Rubio said. “If you watch some of these tweets and see some of this reporting, you think abortion’s been banned. Nothing’s been banned.”

Rubio noted what he saw as an “irony” in protesters in liberal cities, because the overturning of 50 years of settled federal precedent wouldn’t affect them in his view.

“Here’s the irony: we are seeing massive protests in Los Angeles, New York, D.C.. These are liberal cities led by liberal leaders, liberal states that are never going to ban abortion. So they’re going to tear down, potentially commit acts of violence in places where abortion is always going to be legal as long as it’s in the hands of the states, because these are liberal places,” Rubio said. “That’s the irony of all this.”

This week, Rubio co-introduced legislation that would impose criminal penalties on those leaking Supreme Court confidential documents, including draft Supreme Court rulings. The bill came after chilling warnings from Rubio about the climate created by the leak.

“My sense is that this leak was a strategically planned one, designed to get ahead of something and to generate exactly what you’re seeing, primarily to try to intimidate these Justices,” Rubio told Fox Business Network viewers in May, predicting the leaker would be hailed as a “hero on the Left.”

Rubio wrote Attorney General Merrick Garland a week later, warning of “an ongoing, coordinated campaign of intimidation against the majority of the justices on the Supreme Court” and demanding redress.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

