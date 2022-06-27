Orlando abortion rights rally and march called for Monday evening

Following a rally early Friday evening that organizer and Rep. Anna Eskamani called an “emergency,” Eskamani and groups supporting abortion rights are holding a rally and march Monday evening for abortion access in Orlando.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued its expected ruling Friday morning overturning Roe v. Wade, a move that immediately resulted in a curtailing of abortion access nationwide.

“Though this is a major loss for gender equity and a horrific win for extreme conservatism we must remember that here in Florida, abortion is still legal,” Eskamani said in a statement.

“We must remember that Floridians overwhelmingly want abortion to remain legal, and generations before us have fought tirelessly to gain and protect the rights we have today. We must take these fights with us into the upcoming Midterm Elections while we continue to support local abortion providers and funds.”

At the Friday rally, House District 44 candidate Rita Harris talked about when she had an abortion in her late 30s.

“I was married,” she said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “I had a child, I just didn’t want to have a pregnancy. We must push back because no matter what your decision is, whether it was based on the circumstances of your life, or a health reason, we don’t need to know the reason. You deserve access to an abortion.”

Writing the opinion of the Supreme Court invalidating Roe, Justice Samuel Alito wrote, “Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives.”

Joining him were Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Chief Justice John Roberts concurred with the judgment upholding a Mississippi law under review, but would not have overruled Roe. Dissenting were Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

The rally starts at The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., at 5 p.m. It’s expected to last until 6:30 p.m., when — weather permitting — those gathered will march to Orlando City Hall.