June 27, 2022
Orlando abortion rights rally and march called for Monday evening
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/3/22-Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, D-Orlando, speaks during a vigil held by abortion rights advocates prior the Senate vote on a bill banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, Thursday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

The rally starts at The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., at 5 p.m.

Following a rally early Friday evening that organizer and Rep. Anna Eskamani called an “emergency,” Eskamani and groups supporting abortion rights are holding a rally and march Monday evening for abortion access in Orlando.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued its expected ruling Friday morning overturning Roe v. Wade, a move that immediately resulted in a curtailing of abortion access nationwide.

“Though this is a major loss for gender equity and a horrific win for extreme conservatism we must remember that here in Florida, abortion is still legal,” Eskamani said in a statement.

“We must remember that Floridians overwhelmingly want abortion to remain legal, and generations before us have fought tirelessly to gain and protect the rights we have today. We must take these fights with us into the upcoming Midterm Elections while we continue to support local abortion providers and funds.”

At the Friday rally, House District 44 candidate Rita Harris talked about when she had an abortion in her late 30s.

“I was married,” she said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “I had a child, I just didn’t want to have a pregnancy. We must push back because no matter what your decision is, whether it was based on the circumstances of your life, or a health reason, we don’t need to know the reason. You deserve access to an abortion.”

Writing the opinion of the Supreme Court invalidating Roe, Justice Samuel Alito wrote, “Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives.”

Joining him were Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Chief Justice John Roberts concurred with the judgment upholding a Mississippi law under review, but would not have overruled Roe. Dissenting were Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

The rally starts at The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., at 5 p.m. It’s expected to last until 6:30 p.m., when — weather permitting — those gathered will march to Orlando City Hall.

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

previousTallahassee judge to hear arguments on state’s new abortion law

