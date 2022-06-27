Personnel note: Shumaker’s Erica Shea selected for Leadership Florida

Erica Shea, the Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer for law firm Shumaker has been selected to join Leadership Florida’s Cornerstone Class 40.

Leadership Florida brings together executives to facilitate collaboration which will not only propel them in their careers but will inspire them to work together in new ways for the betterment of the state.

As part of the program, participants attend sessions on leadership and issues critical to Florida, and after graduation, they stay connected through ongoing meetings. There are more than 3,300 Leadership Florida alumni across the state, ranging from CEOs and elected officials to farmers, managers of high-tech consortiums, hospital administrators, and heads of Florida’s most important agencies.

“It is exciting that Erica will have the opportunity to use her leadership skills to benefit our great state,” said Ron Christaldi, Shumaker Tampa Managing Partner and President/CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida. “Erica sets a clear vision, and genuinely cares about people. Her passion and energy inspire us all.”

Shea’s family immigrated to Florida from Cuba and she has believed from a young age that leadership is being part of something greater than herself, a news release said.

“My parents taught me to lead with passion, kindness, faith, grace, and energy,” Shea said. “Because of their example, I feel that I must always strive to inspire positive change — in my life, family, and work.”

At Shumaker, several leaders have participated in the program, including Christaldi, Julio Esquivel, Andy Mayts, Dan DeLeo, Alicia Lewis, former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, and former Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward.

Shea says it’s part of the firm’s core values to be difference makers. And as a mother and professional, it’s something she tries to do every day.

“I have a son and a daughter who are always watching, as well as a team of smart and successful marketing professionals. An important part of leadership is not what you say, but what you do,” she said.