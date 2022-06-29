Ashley Moody and Jimmy Patronis endorse Aaron Bean for CD 4

Sen. Aaron Bean’s parade of endorsements rolls on as two days after U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s word of support, and a day since the announcement of a “swath of Jax endorsers,” Bean drew the endorsements of Florida’s Attorney General and Chief Financial Officer for his bid as the next congressman from the 4th Congressional District.

“We need conservative leadership in Washington to stop the policies of Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress that are hurling our nation into an economic tailspin,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a statement.

“Inflation, gas prices, government overreach — liberal policies are breaking the backs of hard-working Americans and we need to change course immediately. I am proud to stand with Aaron Bean and encourage all Republicans in CD 4 to support sending Aaron to Washington as your next congressman.”

CFO Jimmy Patronis said Bean is a proven leader who will take shared conservative principles to Washington.

“We need to fight back against the liberal agenda and send our strongest conservative fighters to Congress to stop Joe Biden from wrecking America — still the greatest country in the world,” Patronis said in a statement. “I am proud to support Aaron Bean for the job in CD 4.”

Bean thanked Moody and Patronis for their support.

“I am so grateful for the endorsement of two of our state’s great leaders,” Bean said in a statement. “Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis are fierce advocates for the interests of Floridians, and I am honored to welcome them to the Bean Team.

“I am thrilled to have so many strong and principled leaders joining my team in support, as I continue to meet with voters in our community and work to bring our shared conservative principles to Washington.”

Bean is taking on Republican Primary opponents Erick Aguilar, who originally filed to run in the GOP Primary in the old CD 4 against U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, and health insurance contract analyst Jon Chuba.

Though the district is expected to perform Republican in the fall, former state Sen. Tony Hill and previous congressional candidate LaShonda Holloway are both seeking the Democratic nomination.

Last updated on June 29, 2022