June 29, 2022
Carolina Amesty HD 45 ad goes after socialism, Washington, ‘woke’ corporations

Scott PowersJune 29, 20224min0

Carolina Amesty ART
Amesty's first TV spot for state House race focuses mainly on federal concerns.

House District 45 Republican candidate Carolina Amesty is launching her first TV ad, setting herself against socialism, illegal immigration, taxes, Washington, President Joe Biden, and ‘woke’ corporations.

In the 30-second ad, Amesty seeks to express her concerns about liberal ideology and to contrast that with a conservative agenda she says is embraced by both her and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Her campaign provided no details on when or where the commercial would run, or how much was being spent to place it.

Amesty, of Windermere, is in a highly competitive Republican Primary Election battle with Vennia Francois, Janet Frevola, Bruno Portigliatti and Mike Zhao for the HD 45 seat representing southwestern Orange County and northwestern Osceola County.

The new district essentially covers the Walt Disney World area,

Amesty indirectly takes sides in the political battle between DeSantis and the Walt Disney Co., a battle waged this spring after the corporation opposed DeSantis’ “parental rights” bill. In her commercial, she calls out “woke” corporations while praising DeSantis repeatedly.

She does not explicitly mention Disney in the video.

The winner of the Republican Primary Election will face Democratic nominee Allie Braswell in November. The new HD 45 seems to lean slightly Democratic in voter makeup, based on the past couple of General Elections.

As a montage of stock photographs scroll past illustrating the bad of the wrong choices and the good of the right choices, Amesty says the choice is clear in the election. She then spells out a number of federal issues and concerns before playing the card of alliance with DeSantis.

Except for the generic taxes and “woke” corporation’s references, she does not address state issues.

“This election, the choice is clear,” she begins. “Socialism or free markets? Illegal immigration or secure the border? Higher taxes? Or tax cuts? Joe Biden? Or Ron DeSantis.

“Liberals in Washington are pushing a radical agenda that doesn’t make sense. I’ll stand with Gov. DeSantis against woke corporations and against Joe Biden’s agenda. To protect our constitutional rights. Together, let’s make America Florida,” Amesty said.

Amesty started her campaign by donating $200,000 of her own money and by June 17 her campaign had raised another $60,000. Through June 17, however, the only expenditures were on campaign signs and other materials, and consulting fees. There were no TV buys itemized yet.

 

Last updated on June 29, 2022

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

