June 29, 2022
Jared Moskowitz’s congressional campaign unveils its first TV advertisement
Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Coral Springs, speaks against the parental trigger bill on the floor of the House of Representatives Thursday, April 4, 2013, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. House Bill 867: Parent Empowerment in Education, passed on a 68-51 vote. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Jared Moskowitz
Jared Moskowitz for Congress
The former state lawmaker will be looking to tighten gun laws beyond the measure Congress recently passed, he says.

Congressional candidate Jared Moskowitz’s first television advertisement hit about 80,000 email inboxes Wednesday — previewing his efforts to pass more gun safety laws in Florida.

Moskowitz is a front-runner in the race to succeed Democratic U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch of Boca Raton in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District that spans Broward and Palm Beach counties.

And according to his latest effort, he’s going to be aiming at bettering the nation’s gun laws, if elected to Congress. The ad will be a “big buy” hitting TV airwaves soon

The 30-second ad features Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jaime Guttenberg, one of the 17 killed during a 2018 shooting rampage through Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“I never imagined my life would be about gun violence,” Guttenberg says, as he looks over pictures of his daughter with soft piano music playing in the background.

Guttenberg, now a senior advisor to the progressive gun control group Brady PAC, highlights how Moskowitz, then representing northwest Broward County in the Legislature, sprang into action shortly after the tragedy that also wounded 17 others at the Parkland school that Valentine’s Day.

“This legislation could not have passed without an elected Democrat like Jared Moskowitz,” Guttenberg says in the advertisement, along with a scene of the Legislature breaking into applause.

Within weeks of the tragedy, Florida became one of just a handful of states with red flag laws that allow judges to take away individuals’ guns because of recent threats or acts of violence. Florida also has a law prohibiting anyone younger than 21 from buying an assault rifle like the one the Parkland shooter used.

That provision also sets the state apart from many.

“The work he did is the reason we have lifesaving gun legislation in Florida,” Guttenberg says.

Moskowitz’s campaign did not have the final details on how much airtime it intends to buy for the ad.

But the email discusses how the recent gun legislation that Congress passed doesn’t mean the work on tightening gun laws is over. The new law passed last week is needed, but not sufficient, Moskowitz said in his email.

“We need universal background checks. We need nationwide red flag laws. The minimum age to purchase a gun nationwide needs to be 21. And we must ban assault weapons,” the email said. “I’m ready to bring the fight to Congress with the support of Fred Guttenberg and people like you who care about our kids, our safety, and our future.”

Guttenberg’s part in the ad ends with him saying, “I will always love Jared for what he did.”

The congressional race to fill the vacant seat that represents northwest Broward County and southern Palm Beach has Democrats Allen Ellison and Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Ben Sorensen competing with Moskowitz for the Democratic nomination.

Other candidates in the race are Republicans Steve Chess, a retired chiropractor, Jim Pruden, a lawyer, and Darlene Swaffar, a Deerfield Beach insurance broker. Mark Napier and Christine Scott, who are not affiliated with a party, are also running.

The district, which stretches from Boca Raton to Fort Lauderdale, leans heavily Democratic and whoever wins the Democratic nomination for the seat is expected to go to Congress.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

