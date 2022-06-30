June 29, 2022
Shutts & Bowen’s John Patterson awarded Florida Bar ‘Medal of Honor’

Drew WilsonJune 29, 2022

John Patterson — Shutts & Bowen
Patterson was recognized for making 'a profound difference in the lives of thousands of people.'

Shutts & Bowen attorney John Patterson has been selected for The Florida Bar Foundation’s 2022 Medal of Honor Award.

Patterson, a partner at the Sarasota branch of the law firm, received the award for making “a profound difference in the lives of thousands of people and for improving the administration of justice in Florida” throughout his 50-plus year career.

“I am honored to have been chosen by The Florida Bar Foundation for this award,” Patterson said. “I hope to continue to contribute to the good work that the Foundation does, as well as inform others on the importance of equal access to justice, for years to come.”

According to a news release, the selection committee’s decision was unanimous. Patterson will be officially recognized in an award ceremony held during The Florida Bar’s annual convention.

The Florida Bar Foundation aims to improve access to justice in the state by funding local and statewide civil legal aid organizations as well as projects to improve the administration of justice and more efficiently deliver legal aid.

Patterson served on the Foundation board from 2004 to 2015. He has chaired the development, finance and audit, and Legal Assistance for the Poor/Law Student Assistance Grant Program committees. He also has served as President and Vice-Chair of the executive, grant program and nominating committees.

Patterson is a Florida Bar Foundation Fellow, a member of the Foundation’s Gold Society for lifetime giving, and a member of its Legacy for Justice, which recognizes those who have made or facilitated major gifts to the Foundation.

In 1985, he received The Florida Bar President’s Award for pro bono service for Florida’s 12th Judicial Circuit. He is also an officer and member of the Board of Directors of Innocence Project of Florida, a non-profit organization that works to help innocent prisoners in Florida obtain their freedom and rebuild their lives.

At Shutts & Bowen, Patterson is a member of the Corporate Practice Group. He regularly represents clients in commercial real estate, business, and financing matters in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, hotels and resorts, retail, marinas, personal storage, mobile home parks, and real estate development.

Last updated on June 29, 2022

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

