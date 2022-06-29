Charlie Crist internal poll shows him with a consistent, insurmountable lead

A new internal poll from Charlie Crist’s campaign shows he maintains a strong lead in the Governor’s race.

The poll from GBAO Strategies shows 55% of likely Democratic Primary voters favor Crist, a Democratic Congressman and former Governor. Only 34% favor Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. That gives Crist a lead well outside pollsters’ 4% margin of error. It also shows Crist winning greater than a majority of the vote, and with just 11% of voters undecided, indicating no path to victory for Fried without winning peeling a substantial number of voters from Crist.

GBAO also said it has found consistent majority support for Crist among Democratic voters throughout 2022. The campaign in February released a GBAO poll with Crist at 54%, Fried at 28% and state Sen. Annette Taddeo at 7%. Taddeo has since left the Governor’s race to run for Congress and endorsed Crist.

GBAO pollsters also showed January polling data pitting Crist and Fried head-to-head and found 56% preferred Crist and 33% wanted Fried to win the nomination. That’s virtually the same state of the race the firm found testing the electorate less than two months from the Aug. 23 Primary.

As far as the current polling, GBAO found Crist leading all demographics. He leads among Black voters 58% to 31%, among Whites 55% to 36% and among Hispanics 48% to 38%.

Despite the prospect of Fried becoming Florida’s first female Governor, Crist leads among women 55% to 35%, about the same as his 55% to 34% performance among men.

And Crist seems to have rallied support within the prominent ideological wings of the party, according to the internal survey. Pollsters found 54% of moderates and 53% of liberals say they prefer Crist, as do 64% of conservative Democrats.

GBAO modeled its sample on a likely Democratic Primary voter electorate based on prior elections. The poll was taken over three days between June 23 and 26. Of note, that timeframe covers before and after the release of a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Both candidates have focused on that ruling as a reason for Democrats to come out in November, when the Primary winner will face Republican incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis.

https://www.scribd.com/document/580323470/Charlie-Crist-GBAO-Poll-Memo-June-2022

Last updated on June 29, 2022