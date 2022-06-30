June 30, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ed Hooper endorses Kevin Hayslett for CD 13 GOP Primary

Kelly HayesJune 30, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022 - Congressional

Kathy Castor endorses Eric Lynn in CD 13

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

James Judge’s name restored on CD 14 ballot — for now

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Jared Moskowitz’s congressional campaign unveils its first TV advertisement

Hayslett_Hooper
Hayslett faces three other candidates in the GOP Primary.

State Sen. Ed Hooper is endorsing Kevin Haylsett in Florida’s 13th Congressional District as he runs for the GOP nomination.

Hooper, who himself is running for re-election, was first elected to the Senate to represent the Clearwater district after a narrow victory against Democrat Amanda Murphy in 2018, which helped the GOP maintain its Senate stronghold. He previously served four terms in the House before exiting in 2014 because of term limits. Hooper resides within CD 13.

“As someone who represents Pinellas County in the Florida Senate, I cannot think of anyone better than Kevin Hayslett to represent Pinellas County in Congress,” Hooper said in a statement. “As a former prosecutor, Kevin not only has the knowledge that is needed in Washington, but the courage to speak up for what’s right.”

Hooper’s endorsement is the most recent on a slate of prominent Republican supporters of Hayslett, most recently including House Speaker Chris Sprowls. Sprowls joins Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd in supporting the former prosecutor.

“Everyday it becomes more and more clear that the (Joe) Biden administration and Democrats in Washington need to be held accountable and put in check. As a member of Congress, I will do just that,” Hayslett said in a statement. “We need leadership, we need accountability, and we need to start putting America first again.”

Hayslett launched his campaign at the end of January. He faces Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna, Republican strategist Amanda Makki and Christine Quinn in the Republican Primary. Makki lost the Republican Primary to Luna in 2020.

The district, which has changed due to redistricting, now extends further north into traditionally red parts of Pinellas County and eliminates parts of St. Petersburg, the currently drawn district’s largest city and a Democratic stronghold. This has left one Democratic candidate — former Barack Obama administration official Eric Lynn — in the race.

Candidates are running to replace outgoing Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist as he runs for Governor.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis to recommend Ray Rodrigues to lead State University System

nextJudge rules Florida’s 15-week abortion ban unconstitutional

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Judge rules Florida’s 15-week abortion ban unconstitutional

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more